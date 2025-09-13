Demon Slayer Infinity Castle Twitter review: Fans rave about 'jaw-dropping' animation, masterful storytelling

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Twitter review: The long-awaited Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle has finally hit screens, and fans are flooding social media with high praise. As the first instalment of the climactic saga unfolds, Twitter reactions suggest that studio Ufotable has once again delivered a cinematic masterpiece, one that not only meets expectations but, in many cases, exceeds them. Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Twitter review: Fans praise Ufotable's animation, with many recommending multiple viewings to fully appreciate the film. It successfully appeals to both long-time fans and newcomers alike.

Fans go gaga over masterful storytelling

Among the sea of reactions, many took a moment to appreciate the cultural gift that anime continues to be for global audiences. "Thank you Japan for gifting the world your anime culture—so much love, respect & warm regards/ Demon Slayer’s Infinity Castle arc is breathtaking. Godspeed for even bigger success ahead—eagerly waiting for the upcoming parts!," a social media user wrote.

The film’s rich detail and fast-paced storytelling have left many fans encouraging others to watch it more than once to truly grasp everything that’s going on. “The Demon Slayer Infinity Castle movie 1 has insane rewatch value. It's meant to be watched at least 3 times minimum for the full experience. Any less than that, and I don't know how you'll properly comprehend everything that's happening.”

It is a big-screen experience

Yet, not everyone has easy access to cinemas showing the film, which added a bittersweet note. “But even I have been able to watch it only once, as there is no cinema within 100 kms of my home," another social media user wrote.

A common thread across all reactions was the film’s exhilarating cinematic quality. Fans emphasised just how much Infinity Castle benefits from the big screen experience.

"Demon Slayer Infinity Castle is such a blast to watch on a big screen! I haven't had this much fun watching a movie in such a long time. The visuals, the immersion, the voice acting, and all scenes are incredible," wrote a fan.

Another fan simply put it: “Yoooo, Ufotable said ‘hold my katana’ and delivered peak anime. Demon Slayer Infinity Castle”

From crisp CGI to gorgeously fluid fight sequences, viewers are praising the production values with little hesitation. “Demon Slayer Infinity Castle Part 1 was incredible. Animation and CGI was so much better than I expected. Just the Beginning of The End,” wrote a fan on social media.

Some viewers were blown away by the emotional and narrative weight: “Just finished watching Demon Slayer Infinity Castle tonight and I can't recommend it enough. Some of the best animated fights I've ever seen ngl.”

Another called it one of the most stunning films ever. “Demon Slayer Infinity Castle is the most beautiful film I have ever seen after Avatar, best animation from a movie by a long mile. It contains the greatest backstory of all time with the best proposal from a girl to a boy. It had pacing issues until the entry of Akaza,” wrote a reviewer.

However, some cinegoers found the movie mid with oversaturation of flashback sequences. “Ngl I thought the new Demon Slayer Infinity Castle movie was mid has hell. Over-reliant on flashbacks and had some pacing issues, even though the fights were pretty hype and well animated,” wrote a social media user.

About the film

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle is directed by Haruo Sotozaki and produced by animation studio Ufotable. The main voice cast includes Natsuki Hanae as Tanjiro Kamado, Akari Kitō as Nezuko Kamado, Hiro Shimono as Zenitsu Agatsuma, and Yoshitsugu Matsuoka as Inosuke Hashibira.

The film also features the return of major Hashira and Upper Moon demons in beautifully choreographed battles. The Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle arc is part of the final storyline of the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba series and is being adapted as a multi-part movie project. These three films will cover the entire Infinity Castle Arc, which leads into the final Sunrise Countdown Arc, which is the ultimate conclusion of the Demon Slayer story.