Solo Leveling Season 3: Exciting update for fans as producer says ‘wait until…’

If you've been keeping your hunter gear ready for Solo Leveling Season 3 there’s a chance you may not have to wait that long. The global anime sensation that brought us the transformation of Sung Jinwoo from the world’s weakest hunter to an unbeatable solo force might be returning earlier than fans imagined. A still from Solo Leveling (@sololeveling_en/X)

While many had braced themselves for a wait stretching into 2028, a glimmer of hope has arrived, thanks to producer Sota Furuhashi. During a recent Reddit Q&A session, Furuhashi teased fans by hinting at a possible release during the 2026 Winter Olympics. He said, “If it were up to me, I’d say let’s wait until the next Olympics to see what’s going to happen with Season 3. But that’s more up to Kaneko and A-1 Pictures,” reports CBR.

If this turns out to be true, fans might see Jinwoo back on screen just two years after Season 2, keeping with the pacing between the earlier seasons. And that’s reason enough to get your dungeon-clearing playlist ready.

The rise of Solo Leveling

It will be no exaggeration to say that Solo Leveling has become a phenomenon. Based on a popular South Korean web novel, the anime follows Jinwoo as he gains the rare ability to level up in a world where no one else can. That one twist launched an addictive story of power, betrayal, epic battles and god-tier animation.

The show exploded in popularity across the US and the UK, with fans praising its dark tone, fast-paced storytelling and jaw-dropping visual effects. Both seasons are currently streaming on Crunchyroll.

But with quality like that comes an insane workload. Furahashi revealed just how much went into it. Over 220,000 animation frames across two seasons. No wonder fans assumed the next chapter would be a long wait.

No official release date on Solo Leveling Season 3 but…

So what’s the verdict? Is Season 3 really dropping in 2026? As of today, there’s no official word. No teaser. No date. No trailer. If the producer’s remarks are anything to go by, the team is aiming to bring it back sooner rather than later.

Still, the decision rests with A-1 Pictures and producer Kaneko. Furuhashi might’ve dropped a breadcrumb, but fans will have to wait for the studio to make it official.

Until then, rewatching Seasons 1 and 2 on Crunchyroll doesn’t sound like a bad idea. The show’s action-heavy arcs and deep character work deserve a second viewing anyway.

FAQs

1. Will there be Solo Leveling Season 3?

Yes, Season 3 is in development. While no official release date has been announced, producer Sota Furuhashi hinted at a possible 2026 release.

2. Is Solo Leveling Episode 3 out?

Season 1 and Season 2 are already out and available on Crunchyroll. Episode 3 of the third season hasn't been released yet.

3. Is Solo Leveling Season 3 delayed due to high demand?

The production is meticulous due to the show's high animation quality, but it hasn’t been officially delayed. In fact, recent hints suggest we may get it sooner than expected, possibly in early 2026.