Netflix’s House of Guinness cast and characters explained: The family, their enemies, and allies

Netflix’s new period drama, House of Guinness, has put the spotlight back on one of Ireland’s most famous dynasties. The show, a fictionalized take on the Guinness family’s story after the 1868 death of Sir Benjamin Lee Guinness, follows the brewing heirs as they inherit both wealth and heavy expectations. Here is how the cast lines up with the actual family, as per People. Netflix’s House of Guinness brings this Irish brewing dynasty to life. Here are the lead actors and the roles they play(YouTube/Netflix)

Sir Benjamin, grandson of brewery founder Arthur Guinness, built the business into a global powerhouse with exports to the US, England and Europe. His fortune passed to his four children - Arthur, Edward, Anne and Ben - each carrying a piece of the family name and legacy.

“They were all so young, and their father left them both huge responsibility and a huge legacy,” Ivana Lowell, a Guinness descendant who inspired the series, told the BBC.

Arthur Guinness and Edward Guinness

Anthony Boyle plays Arthur, the eldest son who inherited half of the empire. He even stepped into politics, taking his father’s Dublin city seat before being removed due to corruption, then regaining it in 1874. Boyle said a single photo convinced him: “I was like, ‘Oh, I think I know this guy. I think I can kind of get into who he is a little bit,’ through that photo,” he told Town & Country.

Louis Partridge plays the role of Edward, the youngest sibling. In real life, Edward eventually bought Arthur’s shares and ran the brewery outright. He also built a long public career, later becoming an earl and staying tied to the business until his death.

Also read: Leonardo DiCaprio starrer One Battle After Another debuts to soft box office start, eyes $21 million weekend

Anne Plunket and Ben Guinness

Emily Fairn plays Anne, the only daughter, who inherited less but used her resources for charity. “She’s the only girl (in the family), which is tricky because in the 1800s, women had very little power,” Fairn told Tudum.

Fionn O’Shea steps in as Ben, the overlooked brother. “When we first meet Ben, he’s battling a lot of demons,” he told Tudum, describing him as a ghost in his own family.

Also read: Global Citizen Festival 2025: Cardi B and Shakira headline, see other singers set to perform

Other key figures in the House of Guinness

Danielle Galligan portrays Lady Olivia Hedges, Arthur’s wife, whom she called “vivacious, ambitious, hedonistic,” in a chat with Tudum. Dervla Kirwan plays Aunt Agnes, seen as a fierce protector of the family name. Ann Skelly rounds out the cast as cousin Adelaide Guinness, who married Edward and had three children.

FAQs

What is House of Guinness about?

It dramatizes the circumstances of the Guinness family after the demise of Sir Benjamin Lee Guinness in 1868.

Who plays Arthur Guinness?

Anthony Boyle plays Arthur, the eldest heir.

Who was Edward Guinness in real life?

He ran the brewery alone from 1877 and later became an earl.

What role does Emily Fairn play?

She plays Anne Plunket, the only daughter in the family.

Who portrays the role of Agnes Guinness?

Dervla Kirwan plays Agnes, the sharp Victorian aunt.