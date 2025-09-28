Global Citizen Festival 2025: Cardi B and Shakira headline, see other singers set to perform

The Global Citizen Festival is back in New York City. The 13th edition of the festival will take place at the Great Lawn in Central Park on Sunday, September 28. The grand event will bring together fans, world leaders, and activists for music and global action, as per ABC. Global Citizen Festival 2025 will be headlined by Cardi B and Shakira(instagram/@iamcardib)

This year’s festival will have famous stars Cardi B and Shakira as the main singers. Also, singers like Tyla, Ayra Starr, and Mariah the Scientist will perform. Shakira said she feels honored to headline the festival and is excited to share her music with people and help inspire good changes.

Cardi B opened up about the festival’s goal and said it is about helping children all over the world and making the world a better place.

Global goals for 2025

The 2025 festival campaign will focus on key global issues:

Providing energy access to 1 million people in Africa.

Ensuring 30,000 children worldwide can access quality education and football through a partnership with FIFA.

Raising $200 million to protect 30 million hectares of the Amazon rainforest.

Registering 40,000 New Yorkers to volunteer across the city.

Also Read: Cardi B net worth in 2025: A look at the rapper's $80-million fortune

Global Citizen Festival: Activism meets entertainment

Longtime host Hugh Jackman will return to guide the festival, emphasizing the connection between music and activism. Hugh Evans, co-founder and CEO of Global Citizen, said that ending extreme poverty is possible, but governments and corporations must act now. “Every delay puts more lives and futures at risk,” Evans said.

Global Citizens’ impact

Founded in 2008, Global Citizen has raised more than $43 billion, improving the lives of nearly 1.3 billion people worldwide. The festival continues to inspire action on some of the world’s biggest challenges while combining entertainment and activism.

With Cardi B, Shakira, and other top performers on stage, this year’s event promises to be both fun and impactful, showing that music can truly drive change.

Also Read: Cardi B addresses rumors Stefon Diggs fathered multiple kids while dating her, ‘We’ll figure it out…’

FAQs

When and where is the Global Citizen Festival 2025 taking place?

The 13th annual Global Citizen Festival will be held on Sunday at the Great Lawn in Central Park, New York City.

Who are the headliners and performers at the 2025 festival?

The festival will be headlined by Cardi B and Shakira, while there will be performances from Tyla, Ayra Starr, and Mariah the Scientist.

What are the main goals of the Global Citizen Festival 2025 campaign?

The festival aims to provide energy access to 1 million people in Africa, ensure 30,000 children worldwide can access education and football, protect 30 million hectares of the Amazon rainforest, and register 40,000 New Yorkers to volunteer.