Cardi B net worth in 2025: A look at the rapper's $80-million fortune

Cardi B and boyfriend Stefon Diggs are expecting a baby together. The rapper dropped the wonderful news on CBS Mornings on September 17. The announcement comes at a time when the Bronx-born rapper’s fortune has hit $80 million in 2025, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Cardi B just announced that she is expecting her fourth baby(instagram/@iamcardib)

Born Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, Cardi B’s story starts far from the stage lights. She worked at an Amish grocery store and later turned to stripping, first as a way to cover school costs and then as a steady income stream, reported People.

Music career and breakout moment

Cardi’s first tracks hit in 2015, with features and mixtapes showing the wit and raw style that would define her career. By 2017, she left reality TV behind and focused fully on music. That same year, she dropped “Bodak Yellow,” a single that turned her into a global star almost overnight, according to Parade.

Since then, Cardi’s racked up endorsements with Pepsi, MAC Cosmetics, Fashion Nova, and more. She also toured with rap legends like Lil’ Kim and Remy Ma before cementing herself as one of the biggest names in hip-hop. Her drive never wavered, even when critics came after her. “I just gotta focus on making money,” she once said.

Legal battles and who’s richer

The Fame hasn’t come without headaches. Cardi’s currently tied up in a civil lawsuit involving a security guard, with her testimony pulling headlines of its own. Still, her fortune makes clear she is not worried about covering her legal bills.

For comparison, her ex-husband Offset’s net worth is around $40 million, half of hers. The richest female rapper remains Nicki Minaj at $150 million, but Cardi, who turns 33 this October, has time on her side to close that gap.

