Cardi B announces Little Miss Drama Tour 2026: Presale, dates, how to buy tickets and more details

Cardi B is bringing the drama to the stage with her biggest tour ever. The Grammy-winning rapper has announced the Little Miss Drama Tour, which will support her upcoming second album, Am I the Drama?, set to release on September 19, 2025. Cardi B announces Little Miss Drama Tour 2026.(Instagram/iamcardib)

This is a major milestone for Cardi B fans as it marks her first headline arena tour and her first live run in 6 years. The tour kicks off February 11, 2026, at Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert, CA, where she will open up the show. From there, she will hit major cities and some of the most iconic venues in North America so fans everywhere can see her live. After 2 months on the road, the tour wraps up April 17, 2026, in Atlanta, the city she now calls home.

Cardi B tour cities

The Little Miss Drama Tour will cover more than 30 cities across North America. Major stops are Vegas, Los Angeles, Vancouver, Chicago, Toronto, and a special homecoming performance at New York City, at Madison Square Garden. Other cities on the list are Houston, Dallas, Philly, and Miami.

How to get Cardi B tour tickets

If you want to get tickets, make sure you pay attention to the different ticket options. Presale tickets will be available for Citi cardmembers and Verizon customers from 7 a.m. local time, September 22, and 7 a.m. September 23.

Citi members can get tickets at citientertainment.com, and Verizon users can get them through the My Verizon app. A Cardi B artist presale will be on September 23 at 10 a.m. local time through Ticketmaster. Sign up by September 21 at 10 p.m. PT. General on-sale will be September 25 at 10 a.m. local time through cardib.com/tour.

Since her 2018 debut album Invasion of Privacy, she has been one of the biggest and most powerful rappers in the game. She’s the female rapper with the most Number 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, with 5 of them, including Bodak Yellow. She’s also the first solo female rapper to win a Grammy for Best Rap Album in 2019.

FAQs

1. When does Cardi B’s Little Miss Drama Tour start?

Cardi B’s Little Miss Drama Tour begins on February 11, 2026, at Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert, California, and will run until April 17, 2026, in Atlanta.

2. How can I buy tickets for Cardi B’s 2026 tour?

Fans can buy tickets through several options: Citi and Verizon presales on September 22–23, 2025, an artist presale via Ticketmaster on September 23, and the general on-sale starting September 25, 2025, at cardib.com/tour.

3. Which cities will Cardi B visit on her 2026 tour?

Cardi B will perform in over 30 cities, including Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Vancouver, Chicago, Toronto, New York City, Philadelphia, Miami, and Atlanta.