Cardi B's throwing marker at paparazzo goes viral | Watch

Cardi B, outside a Los Angeles courthouse on Tuesday, angrily threw a marker at a paparazzo who pressed her with questions about alleged pregnancy rumours. Cardi B reacts angrily to paparazzo's pregnancy questions, tossing a marker at him while leaving a courthouse. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP)(AFP)

Notably, the rapper is currently attending trial proceedings linked to a 2018 altercation with a former security guard. As she exited the court building in a black polka-dotted suit, a photographer off-camera began questioning her about rumours involving her estranged husband, Offset and NFL star Stefon Diggs.

Cardi B snaps at pap over pregnancy question

Now, a viral video circulating on X (formerly Twitter) shows the paparazzo asking whether she was aware of claims that Offset was “publicly bragging about getting you pregnant for the fourth time.” He then followed up with a question about whether she anticipated any “paternity issues with Stefon Diggs.”

Grabbing a marker from a fan nearby, irritated Cardi forcefully tossed it in the direction of the paparazzo and scolded him for his “disrespect.”

As her security team guided her toward a waiting vehicle, the man tried to smooth things over, shouting, “I still love you even though you threw some stuff at me!” Cardi fired back with a sharp response: “Don’t do that.”

Turning back toward the photographer, she wagged her finger and demanded: “Do you see women asking those type of questions to me? Why do you feel as a man, you get to ask me those type of questions?”

“Act like you have some manners. Respect women,” she added.

Legal troubles for Cardi B

Cardi’s legal woes stem from a lawsuit filed by her former security guard, Emani Ellis, who accuses the rapper of assault, battery, and using racist language during a 2018 incident at a doctor’s office. Ellis has alleged that Cardi spat on her and injured her cheek with her nails.

“I didn’t touch her,” Cardi testified on Aug. 26. “It was like a verbal fight, but it didn’t get physical at all.”

She was also sued in July over an incident in Las Vegas in 2023, where she allegedly hurled a microphone at a fan during a performance.