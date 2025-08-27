Watch. Lawyer asks Cardi B if her hair is real, here's what happened next

Cardi B, whose real name is Belcalis Almanzar, went viral on social media for her animated reaction after getting questioned about her wigs and nails. On Tuesday, the 32-year-old denied the assault and battery charges against her. The case is related to a woman who accused the rapper of assaulting her in an obstetrician’s office in 2018, Forbes reported. Cardi B in trial for assault and racial abuse.(Instagram/iamcardib)

Earlier, the woman, named Emani Ellis, took the stand and shared her side of the alleged incident, which took place when she used to work as a security guard at a Beverly Hills-based obstetrics and gynecology facility. At the time, Cardi B was expecting her first child, and the news had not yet been made public.

Cardi B’s testimony goes viral

Videos of her testimony have gained significant attention on social media, especially TikTok and X. This is mainly due to her reactions to bizarre lines of questioning, wherein she was asked about her wigs.

On Tuesday, Ellis’s defense lawyer, Ron Rosen, started asking irrelevant questions to Cardi B about her hair and nails, while she was on the witness stand.

Rosen stated that the rapper had long blonde hair at that time, but was seen in a short black bob the day before, according to Forbes. “Which one is your real hair? Or are they both real?" Rosen can be heard asking Cardi B in a viral clip.

In reply, Cardi B was seen rolling her eyes and later started laughing. She then informed that these were not her real hair and are “wigs.” A video of Cardi B's testimony was shared on X by reporter Meghann Cuniff. So far, it has amassed over 11 million views.

Is Cardi B affiliated with a gang?

Later on, the lawyer wanted to know whether the rapper was affiliated with a gang. But her lawyers objected to the question, and the judge sustained it.

Not just that, Cardi was even questioned about her nails, while the lawyer asked her to show them in the courtroom.

As she showed them, Rosen then asked about their length, stating that "If you were to give your estimate, is it half an inch, one inch?” She stated that her nails were also fake and added that they are round in shape.

According to Complex magazine, the lawyer in Los Angeles frustrated Judge Ian Fusselman, as he ignored his advice to stay on topic by asking weird questions.

FAQs:

1. What's the case against Cardi B?

Emani Ellis had 2020 filed the lawsuit in Los Angeles County’s superior court. She had accused Cardi B of assault and battery, besides alleging that she used her celebrity status to get her fired from her job. Her lawyer earlier this week stated that they will drop the latter allegation.

2. When did the incident take place?

Ellis claimed in her lawsuit that the incident took place in 2018, when Cardi B was expecting her first child.

3. Is there any other assault lawsuit filed against Cardi B?

Yes, another woman filed a lawsuit last month, accusing the rapper of assault, battery and negligence.