Cardi B's Imaginary Playerz samples Jay-Z's legendary song: What she said about it

Cardi B is back, this time with her single Imaginary Playerz which hit streaming services on August 15. The rapper's newest track comes ahead of her much-anticipated sophomore album, which is slated to release in a little over a month. Cardi B's sophomore LP has 23 tracks, including past hits like Up and WAP.(X/@iamcardib)

Cardi had announced the single on Monday, August 11, along with opulent cover art. She was seen in a white fur coat, sitting on the front of a Rolls Royce that matched the color. “Just a lil taste of the drama. IMAGINARY PLAYERZ THIS FRIDAY,” the caption on Instagram read.

What Cardi B said about Jay-Z's impact on single

The Bronx native's new track samples from Jay-Z's legendary Imaginary Players, which was part of his 1997 album In My Lifetime, Vol. 1.

Earlier this week, Cardi B also revealed that she'd received a stamp of approval from Jay-Z himself. “If he didn’t approve it, I probably wouldn’t even feel a certain type of way neither, because it’s like, ‘OK, maybe I just had to come a little bit harder,' she said, adding, ”But I’m glad that I came hard and he loved it."

What to know about Cardi B's upcoming album

This is Cardi B's next album release after Outside. The sophomore LP has 23 tracks, including past hits like Up and WAP. The Grammy winner defended her decision in a X post, saying “This will be the last and only time I’m gonna address this. WAP and Up are two of my biggest songs, my fans have been asking me to put them on an album, and people search for them on IOP all the time… they deserve a home.”

It remains to be seen if Cardi B releases a third single before before Am I the Drama? comes out. Meanwhile, Outside had debuted at Number 10 on Billboard Hot 100, and it topped the Rhythmic Airplay and Rap Airplay charts at the time.