'Taylor Swift...you here?': Reddit sourdough forum member asks after pop star admits to baking ‘obsession’

The 35-year-old Grammy Award winner appeared on the August 13 episode, and spoke of a wide range of topics, including the announcement of Taylor's 12th album – her first since the Eras tour, The Life of a Showgirl.

On the podcast, Swift said she has a ‘different baking obsession’ every six months. “We're very deep in a sourdough obsession that has taken over my life,” she said, adding, “The sourdough's taken over my life in a huge way. I'm really talking about bread 60 percent of the time now.”

Swift noted that she's partial to regular sourdough, as well as blueberry lemon, cinnamon raisin, and cinnamon swirl.

“I'm just, like, always baking bread and texting my friends and being like, ‘Can I send you some bread? I need some feedback. Do you like this one better than you liked the other one? Like, I did the rise a little differently,” the Blank Space singer said.

Swift also admitted that this ‘obsession’ has gotten her immersed in sourdough blogs. “There’s a whole community of us and I didn’t know it. This is an underworld,” she said. When Kelce joked that a lot of people must be hoping that Taylor's on their blog, the pop star replied “Oh, I’m on your blog. Girl, I’m on your blog.”

'Taylor Swift…you here?', asks Reddit forum member

Given Swift's assurance, a Reddit member on the r/sourdough thread was quick to ask ‘Taylor Swift…you here?’.

What followed was a volley of bread puns, and we can't ‘bake’ it off. “Are you bready for it?,” one user asked, to which another replied “You knead to calm down.”

Lines from Swift's songs were morphed to fit the bread analogy – “baby, just say yeast!”, remarked one.

“Taylor's in here hunting for more puns I just know it,” one follower said, to which another replied “I hope that if she is, she is able to stay on the down low and continue to enjoy an anonymous existence. Also, if she is, my cat says hi.”

Meanwhile, long before Swift's public admission about her baking ‘obsession’ the singer was lauded for her sweet gesture of giving lovebirds Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco some of her baked goodies.