Taylor Swift's The Life of a Showgirl: All you need to know about new album

Taylor Swift has announced her new album and fans cannot keep calm. This is the pop icon's first album after the highly successful Eras tour. This is Taylor Swift's first album after the Eras tour. (AP)

Taylor released the album on August 12 and it is titled The Life of a Showgirl. The name is notable, given the extensive nature of the Eras tour.

Life of a Showgirl: All you need to know about album

The Life of a Showgirl now has the cover of an orange lock in glitter against a greenish background. However, this is because it's out for pre-order purposes. The singer's site mentions that the product artwork will be announced at a later date.

Taylor Swift's new album, as shown on her website.(https://store.taylorswift.com/)

There are three variations, a vinyl, a cassette, and a CD with poster. Here is all you need to know about what each one will come with and the price.

Life of a Showgirl vinyl

It will ship before October 13, and is priced $29.99.

Life of a Showgirl cassette

It will also ship before October 13, and costs $19.99

Life of a Showgirl CD and poster

The shipping date is again October 13, and it costs $12.99. This will also come with a double-sided folded poster, approximately 19” x 9.5”. Each side will have a photo of Taylor Swift.

All these products are now limited to four items per person, and only those with shipping and billing addresses in the US can place the orders.

Social media abuzz ahead of Taylor's album launch

Ahead of Taylor Swift's album release, social media was abuzz, with eminent profiles getting in on the hype.

Empire State Building's profile on X shared a photo where it was seen in orange, and captioned it “See you next era.”

Walmart posted “a girl can dream,” sharing a photo where an orange rack is visible.

Netflix, meanwhile, posted “logging on @ 12:12”, while sharing an image where a character says “and I'm all orange.” This was in reference to the orange background on Taylor Swift's site.

Ahead of the release, there was buzz on social media that Sabrina Carpenter might be collaborating with Swift on the Life of a Showgirl album.