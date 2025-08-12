Taylor Swift-Sabrina Carpenter collab? Fans lose their minds over ‘August 12’ link

Taylor Swift and Sabrina Carpenter are two of the biggest names in pop music right now. While Taylor is the undisputed queen, as her Eras tour has shown, Sabrina is up and coming, and very well poised to dominate the music scene in the years to come. Taylor Swift and Sabrina Carpenter combined have over 300 million followers on Instagram alone.(X/@taylorswift13, X/@SabrinaAnnLynn)

Both enjoy solid fan followings, so it is no wonder that many are freaking out over the possibility of a collaboration.

Taylor Swift-Sabrina Carpenter collab? What's the hint

Taylor Swift has hinted at an announcement on her website, which now reads “EXPIRES AUGUST 12 AT 12:12AM ET”, along with a timer, which has less than an hour to go at the time of writing.

Taylor Swift's website(https://www.taylorswift.com/)

Meanwhile, Sabrina Carpenter's website has also seemingly added the date August 12, while announcing “My new album, ‘Man’s Best Friend’ is out on August 29, 2025. i can’t wait for it to be yours x. Pre-Order Now”.

Sabrina Carpenter's website(https://www.sabrinacarpenter.com/)

Fans believe that Sabrina Carpenter will be featured on Taylor Swift's new album, thus far titled TS12, till the singer makes the formal announcement.

“August 12th, 2025 is displayed on Sabrina Carpenter’s website —She was also featured in a photo Taylor Nation posted earlier today!,” one fan remarked.

“Sabrina Carpenter is rumored to be featured on TS12, as she recently posted ‘Go put on some clothes!’—the same phrase Taylor used when she called Sabrina to perform with her at The Eras Tour last year,” another commented.

Other fans also joined in the buzz, with one remarking "sir, sabrina carpenter has added 'august 12th' to her website." Meanwhile, another fan added, “not to freak anyone out but sabrina’s website also says august 12 ??”.

Meanwhile, Taylor Swift has also been unveiled as the special guest on her boyfriend Travis Kelce's podcast. She will be on the New Heights Podcast hosted by the NFL star, and the teaser shows Swift compliment the hoodie that the host is wearing.

“Such a nice color on you,” she says.

To this, Kelce replies, “Yes, I know. It’s the color of your eyes, sweetie. It’s why we match so well.” The new episode will drop at 7 pm ET.