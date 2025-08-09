Taylor Swift makes more from one concert than BlackRock CEO's annual salary. Here's how much pop singer charges

BlackRock is one of the world's largest asset management companies. Founded in 1988, its client list boasts of names like Microsoft and Credit Suisse. Larry Fink (L) has been BlackRock's CEO since 1988. Taylor Swift (R) became the world's richest female musician in 2024.(X/@0xMocca, taylorswift13)

Naturally, BlackRock CEO Larry Fink, is compensated handsomely for helming a company that is spread across 30 countries. In fact, in 2024, Fink's total compensation was $36.7 million!

On the other hand, Taylor Swift is a pop sensation, whose shows always sell out, and Swifties always line up to ensure her latest music keeps flying off the shelves.

But, would you believe that Taylor Swift makes more from one concert than the BlackRock CEO's salary for one year? Here's the breakdown.

Taylor Swift's earnings vs BlackRock CEO's salary: Explained

Taylor Swift has 12 No.1 hits, and 59 songs among the top 10 on Billboard's charts. She is no stranger to popularity, having first made a mark with country music, before effortlessly transitioning to pop.

The Shake it Off singer also set records with her Eras tour, which reportedly grossed over $3.2 billion, making it the most lucrative tour in the history of American music.

However, matching a top company CEO's pay is no joking matter.

Fortune reported that Fink's base salary for the year is $1.5 million. His handsome pay package is made up of other components like cash bonus and stock awards. Combining these, Fink made $36.7 million – 33 per cent more than what he got the year before.

If we are to match just the base salary, then Taylor Swift is far ahead! During her Eras tour, it was reported that each show fetched her something in the ballpark of $13.6 million. Meanwhile, reports state that Swift was paid around $3 million per performance for six shows in Singapore exclusively.

So, if we are to take her exclusive performances, she'd still be making double the BlackRock CEO's annual base pay from just one performance. If we take her tour concerts, then that amount is exponentially higher.

Even if we are to take the BlackRock CEO's full pay package, which is an eye-watering $36.7 million, then it would be only fair to compare it to what Swift makes from a concert tour.

Even if we keep aside the record-smashing Eras tour, Taylor Swift makes more from her concert tours. Case in point: The Fearless tour, which was Swift's debut concert tour grossed $66.5 million. That's over $30 million more than the BlackRock CEO's total package!

And, despite Larry Fink being 72 years old, and having acted as BlackRock's CEO since 1988, he has amassed a $1.3 billion net worth while Swift, the 35-year-old artist from Pennsylvania, already sits on $1.6 billion.

Swift's rise has been meteoric, with Forbes reporting in 2024 that she's become the world's richest female musician.