Home / Business / BlackRock CEO Larry Fink trains successors, with no imminent plan to retire: Report

BlackRock CEO Larry Fink trains successors, with no imminent plan to retire: Report

Reuters |
May 13, 2023 11:52 PM IST

Fink said he hoped to build camaraderie among the five, and not competition, so they will keep working together.

BlackRock Inc Chief Executive Officer Larry Fink has been preparing five key leaders to take his role whenever he decides to step down in the future, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday.

Larry Fink, Chairman and CEO of BlackRock.(REUTERS)
Larry Fink, Chairman and CEO of BlackRock.(REUTERS)

Though Fink has no imminent plans to retire, he along with President Robert Kapito has been training these candidates for "The Great Race" - to choose the successor - in what Fink calls is the "No. 1 priority", the report said, citing an interview with the CEO.

The five contenders are Mark Wiedman, who runs the global commercial business; Chief Operating Officer Rob Goldstein; and Chief Financial Officer Martin Small along with Rachel Lord, head of the Asia Pacific business, and Salim Ramji, the head of ETFs and indexing products, the report said.

Fink told the newspaper he hoped to build camaraderie among the five, and not competition, so they will keep working together.

Fink did not give a definite timing as to when he would retire but said he "would prefer to not be at BlackRock in his late 70s", the report said, adding there was a chance he could stay on as chairman after stepping down as CEO.

BlackRock did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

Last year, Activist hedge fund Bluebell Capital Partners took aim at BlackRock and wanted to replace Fink as the CEO, calling the world's largest asset manager inconsistent in its focus on environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) issues. BlackRock said it plans no major changes to the way it engages with companies.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ceo bussiness
ceo bussiness
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, May 14, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out