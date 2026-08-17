Indian woman breaks down ₹10 lakh monthly expenses in China, internet shocked

An Indian woman living in China has challenged the notion that the country is affordable by breaking down her nearly ₹10 lakh monthly spend. Aditi Sharma, who is based in Shanghai, shared an Instagram video detailing her monthly expenses in China’s biggest city. Aditi Sharma revealed how her family of four spends nearly ₹10 lakh per month in China. (Instagram/@indianmom_in_shanghai)

“China is cheap? Here is what we actually spend in Shanghai. Family of 4 | no allowances,” she said, before revealing how much she shells out on rent, education and essentials.

Her total comes to a staggering ₹9.8 lakh per month — a figure that has raised quite a few eyebrows online.

Expenses in China According to Sharma, their rent in Shanghai is 25,000 yuan or ₹3.5 lakh per month. She also spends the same amount on education — her children attend an international school, so the fee comes to 25,000 yuan or ₹3.5 lakh per month again.

On groceries, the family of four spends roughly 5,000 yuan or ₹70,750. They also spend on domestic workers — according to Sharma, hiring house help in Shanghai eats up more than ₹1 lakh of her monthly budget.

(Also read: From rent to childcare: Indian woman breaks down £6,650 monthly cost of living for family of 4 in UK)

Next, she revealed that utilities and public transport cost 1,500 yuan and 700 yuan each ( ₹21,230 and ₹10,000).

Finally, there is money set aside for discretionary spending. The family spends roughly 1,500 yuan (or ₹21,230) per month on kids’ entertainment and extracurricular activities. Their eating out and shopping budget stands at 4,000 yuan or ₹56,650 per month.