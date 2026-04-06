From rent to childcare: Indian woman breaks down £6,650 monthly cost of living for family of 4 in UK

An Indian woman living in the United Kingdom has shared a detailed breakdown of her monthly household expenses, offering a glimpse into the cost of living for a family of four. Taking to Instagram, Shreya Lara posted a video explaining how much her family spends while residing in a commuter town close to London. An Indian woman revealed her family’s UK living costs. (Instagram/shreyalara)

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In the video, she said, "Here's how much we spend as a family of four living in the UK. We live in a commuter town close to London but direct and expensive trains to central London in less than 20 minutes. Our rent is £1800 for two bed but we spend a bomb on commute to work which is almost £800 for both."

She went on to outline other key expenses, adding, "Groceries and eating out is 500 to 700 pounds. Utilities 150 pounds, council tax 180 pounds and miscellaneous 150 pounds."

Children and travel add to monthly costs Shreya highlighted that one of the biggest financial commitments comes from raising children. She said, "Our major expense for the kids in total is £2,000 for two, which I'll break down in detail in part two."

Travel is another significant expense for the family. "We travel quite often and our travel to Europe expenses are around £1,000 per month. Total of approximately £6,650 and this excludes shopping," she added.

The video was shared with the caption, "Expenses breakdown in London. We definitely save on these by using some hacks as well."

Watch the clip here: