From rent to childcare: Indian woman breaks down £6,650 monthly cost of living for family of 4 in UK
An Indian woman shared her UK family’s £6,650 monthly expenses.
An Indian woman living in the United Kingdom has shared a detailed breakdown of her monthly household expenses, offering a glimpse into the cost of living for a family of four. Taking to Instagram, Shreya Lara posted a video explaining how much her family spends while residing in a commuter town close to London.
(Also read: ‘€33.15 for a day’: Indian founder shares detailed breakdown of daily expenses in Munich)
In the video, she said, "Here's how much we spend as a family of four living in the UK. We live in a commuter town close to London but direct and expensive trains to central London in less than 20 minutes. Our rent is £1800 for two bed but we spend a bomb on commute to work which is almost £800 for both."
She went on to outline other key expenses, adding, "Groceries and eating out is 500 to 700 pounds. Utilities 150 pounds, council tax 180 pounds and miscellaneous 150 pounds."
Children and travel add to monthly costs
Shreya highlighted that one of the biggest financial commitments comes from raising children. She said, "Our major expense for the kids in total is £2,000 for two, which I'll break down in detail in part two."
Travel is another significant expense for the family. "We travel quite often and our travel to Europe expenses are around £1,000 per month. Total of approximately £6,650 and this excludes shopping," she added.
The video was shared with the caption, "Expenses breakdown in London. We definitely save on these by using some hacks as well."
Watch the clip here:
Internet reacts to the breakdown
The clip has garnered attention online, with several users sharing their reactions to the cost breakdown. One user wrote, "That commute cost is insane but very relatable for London." Another commented, "£6,650 without shopping is honestly eye opening."
(Also read: From university fees to visa costs: Indian student in France breaks down ₹44 lakh cost of studying abroad)
A third user said, "Childcare costs in the UK are no joke, this sounds about right," while another added, "People don’t realise how expensive living near London can get."
(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMahipal Singh Chouhan
Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. His work primarily focuses on offbeat and trending stories that reflect everyday experiences and evolving conversations on the internet. He has consistently worked on transforming viral content and human interest stories into structured news pieces that engage readers while maintaining editorial clarity. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal contributes to identifying and developing stories emerging from social media trends, online communities, and real-world incidents that capture public attention. His approach involves adding context and journalistic perspective to fast-moving digital narratives, helping present viral moments in a clear and reader-friendly format suited for digital audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling practices. Mahipal holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. He is particularly interested in tracking emerging trends and understanding how online conversations evolve into broader public discussions. His work reflects a focus on accuracy, readability, and relevance in the rapidly changing digital news environment. Outside of his professional responsibilities, Mahipal takes an interest in history and sports and regularly works on improving his general knowledge, which complements his curiosity as a media professional.Read More