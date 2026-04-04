‘€33.15 for a day’: Indian founder shares detailed breakdown of daily expenses in Munich

An Indian founder living in Munich, Germany, has shared a breakdown of her daily expenses, offering a relatable look at life in one of Europe’s most expensive cities. Taking to Instagram, Rasleen Grover posted a video documenting what she spent in a single day while navigating her routine in Munich. An Indian woman shared her daily spend in Munich. (Instagram/rasleen_grover)

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In the clip, she is heard saying, "How much I spend as a 25 year old not so frugal Indian living in Munich, Germany, which is also the most expensive city in Germany. Let's go. First, I went to a bakery to grab a butter pretzel and I paid 1.95 euros, the best euros spent for the day. Then I was at the Isar chilling with my friend, which was completely free of course because that's why you pay obnoxious rent prices in Munich, right? And then I went out to have a solo coffee, which costed me 4.2 euros, an expensive cappuccino I know, but sometimes it's good to treat yourself. And then I went to one of my most favorite Indian restaurants in Munich. The total meal costed us 54 euros and per person it was 27 euros. After that, I went to a friend's place for a gathering which was completely free of cost so the total for the day came to 33.15 euros."

The text overlaid on the clip read, "How much I spend on a day in Munich city".

Watch the clip here: