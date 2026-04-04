‘€33.15 for a day’: Indian founder shares detailed breakdown of daily expenses in Munich
An Indian woman broke down her Munich day expenses, showing how she managed food, coffee and leisure within €33.
An Indian founder living in Munich, Germany, has shared a breakdown of her daily expenses, offering a relatable look at life in one of Europe’s most expensive cities. Taking to Instagram, Rasleen Grover posted a video documenting what she spent in a single day while navigating her routine in Munich.
(Also read: German woman’s candid take on Bengaluru traffic goes viral: ‘You really learn how to prepare for cab rides’)
In the clip, she is heard saying, "How much I spend as a 25 year old not so frugal Indian living in Munich, Germany, which is also the most expensive city in Germany. Let's go. First, I went to a bakery to grab a butter pretzel and I paid 1.95 euros, the best euros spent for the day. Then I was at the Isar chilling with my friend, which was completely free of course because that's why you pay obnoxious rent prices in Munich, right? And then I went out to have a solo coffee, which costed me 4.2 euros, an expensive cappuccino I know, but sometimes it's good to treat yourself. And then I went to one of my most favorite Indian restaurants in Munich. The total meal costed us 54 euros and per person it was 27 euros. After that, I went to a friend's place for a gathering which was completely free of cost so the total for the day came to 33.15 euros."
The text overlaid on the clip read, "How much I spend on a day in Munich city".
Watch the clip here:
From pretzels to dining out
Her day began with a simple bakery visit, followed by time spent relaxing by the Isar river with a friend. While some activities cost nothing, others such as coffee and dining contributed to the overall spend. The most significant expense came from dining at an Indian restaurant, where she split a €54 bill.
Despite Munich’s reputation for high living costs, the founder’s total daily spend stood at €33.15, a figure that sparked discussion online about affordability and lifestyle choices in European cities.
(Also read: ‘No cash, no card needed’: German man praises India’s QR payments as ‘magic’)
Social media reactions
The video quickly drew reactions from viewers, many of whom compared the expenses with their own experiences. One user remarked, "That's cheaper than a day in Berlin," while another wrote, "This is so good." A third added, "Lol, it is relatable to me," reflecting how the breakdown resonated with audiences. Another comment read, "Wow i really appreciate it," while a user also noted, "That's why Munich is my favourite city."
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMahipal Singh Chouhan
Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. His work primarily focuses on offbeat and trending stories that reflect everyday experiences and evolving conversations on the internet. He has consistently worked on transforming viral content and human interest stories into structured news pieces that engage readers while maintaining editorial clarity. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal contributes to identifying and developing stories emerging from social media trends, online communities, and real-world incidents that capture public attention. His approach involves adding context and journalistic perspective to fast-moving digital narratives, helping present viral moments in a clear and reader-friendly format suited for digital audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling practices. Mahipal holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. He is particularly interested in tracking emerging trends and understanding how online conversations evolve into broader public discussions. His work reflects a focus on accuracy, readability, and relevance in the rapidly changing digital news environment. Outside of his professional responsibilities, Mahipal takes an interest in history and sports and regularly works on improving his general knowledge, which complements his curiosity as a media professional.Read More