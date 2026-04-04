‘No cash, no card needed’: German man praises India’s QR payments as ‘magic’

A German traveller has sparked conversation online after sharing his experience of using digital payments in India, describing the system as seamless and widely accessible. The man, identified as Philipp, took to Instagram to post a video highlighting how simple it is to make transactions across the country. A German man praised India’s QR payments, calling them easy, fast and available everywhere in a viral clip. (Instagram/jarman_jugnuu)

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In the clip, Philipp is seen explaining how India’s QR code based payment ecosystem has made everyday purchases effortless. He says, “In India, the payment is so easy. You only have to scan a QR code. It’s everywhere. You can do it in a temple, you can do it in a bazaar, or you can pay in a taxi.” His remarks reflect the widespread adoption of digital payment platforms that have become an integral part of daily life in India.

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The caption accompanying the video further emphasised his admiration. It read, “Paying in India is so easy. You don’t have to carry any cash, no card. Just your usual phone everywhere, and ting ting ti ding, the magic is done. Real Digi India.”

Watch the clip here: