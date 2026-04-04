‘No cash, no card needed’: German man praises India’s QR payments as ‘magic’
A German man shared how India’s digital payments made transactions effortless.
A German traveller has sparked conversation online after sharing his experience of using digital payments in India, describing the system as seamless and widely accessible. The man, identified as Philipp, took to Instagram to post a video highlighting how simple it is to make transactions across the country.
(Also read: Indian-German couple explains why they left Germany for India: ‘Life started running on autopilot’)
In the clip, Philipp is seen explaining how India’s QR code based payment ecosystem has made everyday purchases effortless. He says, “In India, the payment is so easy. You only have to scan a QR code. It’s everywhere. You can do it in a temple, you can do it in a bazaar, or you can pay in a taxi.” His remarks reflect the widespread adoption of digital payment platforms that have become an integral part of daily life in India.
(Also read: Germany-returned techies asked to write code on notepad during Indian job interviews)
The caption accompanying the video further emphasised his admiration. It read, “Paying in India is so easy. You don’t have to carry any cash, no card. Just your usual phone everywhere, and ting ting ti ding, the magic is done. Real Digi India.”
Watch the clip here:
Users react to the viral clip
The video has garnered several reactions, with users sharing their own views on the country’s digital payment systems. One user wrote, “This is actually one of the best things about India right now, everything is just one scan away,” while another commented, “UPI has truly changed the game, even small vendors accept payments now.” A third user added, “I live abroad and still miss how easy payments are in India,” and another said, “India is ahead of many countries when it comes to digital payments.”
(Also read: German woman’s candid take on Bengaluru traffic goes viral: ‘You really learn how to prepare for cab rides’)
India has seen a rapid rise in digital transactions over the past few years, particularly through Unified Payments Interface platforms, which allow instant bank to bank transfers using mobile devices. From roadside vendors to large establishments, QR codes have become a common sight, making cashless payments more convenient than ever.
(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMahipal Singh Chouhan
Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. His work primarily focuses on offbeat and trending stories that reflect everyday experiences and evolving conversations on the internet. He has consistently worked on transforming viral content and human interest stories into structured news pieces that engage readers while maintaining editorial clarity. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal contributes to identifying and developing stories emerging from social media trends, online communities, and real-world incidents that capture public attention. His approach involves adding context and journalistic perspective to fast-moving digital narratives, helping present viral moments in a clear and reader-friendly format suited for digital audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling practices. Mahipal holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. He is particularly interested in tracking emerging trends and understanding how online conversations evolve into broader public discussions. His work reflects a focus on accuracy, readability, and relevance in the rapidly changing digital news environment. Outside of his professional responsibilities, Mahipal takes an interest in history and sports and regularly works on improving his general knowledge, which complements his curiosity as a media professional.Read More