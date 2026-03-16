Germany-returned techies asked to write code on notepad during Indian job interviews

An Ahmedabad-based founder has said that two of his friends, both accomplished software developers with solid work profiles, have been dealing with outdated hiring practices. Pritesh Lakhani, founder and CEO of Pneucons, said his friends both worked in Germany for a few years but returned to India to take care of their parents. While interviewing for roles in India, they were asked to write code on a notepad despite their extensive experience in AI and ML. Two techies were asked to write code on notepad during job interviews (Representational image/Gemini AI generated)

Writing code on notepad “Two of my college friends just moved back to India from Germany,” Lakhani said in a post shared on the social media platform X yesterday.

He explained that one friend has worked in the AI and Machine Learning space. The other has focused on cancer research to build ML pipelines for tumour identification. Despite roughly five years of work experience each, they have been struggling with Indian recruiters.

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“Between them, almost a decade in AI/ML. One worked in cancer research. Building ML pipelines for tumor classification. They came back to take care of their parents,” said Lakhani. “Now Indian companies interviewing are asking them to write code on notepad.”

“Notepad,” he reiterated, just to emphasize the absurdity of the request. “Notepad. In 2026. For people who are working on AI models that detect cancer.”