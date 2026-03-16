Germany-returned techies asked to write code on notepad during Indian job interviews
Two experienced software developers faced outdated hiring practices as they were asked to code on notepad during interviews.
An Ahmedabad-based founder has said that two of his friends, both accomplished software developers with solid work profiles, have been dealing with outdated hiring practices. Pritesh Lakhani, founder and CEO of Pneucons, said his friends both worked in Germany for a few years but returned to India to take care of their parents. While interviewing for roles in India, they were asked to write code on a notepad despite their extensive experience in AI and ML.
Writing code on notepad
“Two of my college friends just moved back to India from Germany,” Lakhani said in a post shared on the social media platform X yesterday.
He explained that one friend has worked in the AI and Machine Learning space. The other has focused on cancer research to build ML pipelines for tumour identification. Despite roughly five years of work experience each, they have been struggling with Indian recruiters.
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“Between them, almost a decade in AI/ML. One worked in cancer research. Building ML pipelines for tumor classification. They came back to take care of their parents,” said Lakhani. “Now Indian companies interviewing are asking them to write code on notepad.”
“Notepad,” he reiterated, just to emphasize the absurdity of the request. “Notepad. In 2026. For people who are working on AI models that detect cancer.”
He ended his post by requesting any leads on openings in the AI/ML space. He also shared the LinkedIn profiles of his two friends.
Internet weighs in
Some X users joined Lakhani in calling out the hiring practice.
“Companies still ask you to build architecture and system design on notepad in 2026. Tech interviews are a joke at this point,” wrote one X user.
“India interview system sucks. Even of 15 years developer they ask them to write the code, instead of problem solving,” another agreed.
“Notepad interviews in 2026 for experienced AI/ML talent are not rigorous; it is a lazy evaluation,” a third said.
(Also read: Recruiter shares Bengaluru tech hiring trend with 34,742 applicants in two weeks: ‘This is the competition’)
Some, however, did not find anything wrong with the selection process. “No one should be taken at face value. Just because u worked in Germany you will not get preference here . Interview standards are the same for everyone . Writing code in a note pad is test of skill and knowledge,” a user opined.
“They are neither right and nor wrong. If someone has built something they should be able to write few line of codes,” another person said.
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