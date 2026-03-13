Airline company rejects techie after asking about three job switches in 4 years: ‘I received a rejection email’
A techie recently opened up about getting rejected by an airline company over frequent job switches.
Frequent job changes can sometimes influence hiring decisions, as a techie recently found out when an airline rejected an application minutes after asking about past career moves.
The incident came to light in a Reddit post, where a techie shared the experience and asked other users for advice on how to answer interview questions about job changes.
“Got rejected mail after I mentioned to HR about my switch,” the caption of the post reads.
Also Read: Techie clears 5 rounds at ₹1.5 crore firm, rejected as past company not considered ‘Tier 1’ enough
Techie details quick rejection call:
According to the post, the techie applied to an airline company in January 2026 and later received a call from HR. The conversation first focused on the tech stack and the technical requirements of the role.
During the discussion, HR asked how many job switches had been made in the last four years. The techie said three switches had been made.
HR then asked why the job changes had happened so frequently. While the techie was explaining the reasons behind the career moves, HR reportedly said a callback would follow later.
“While I was explaining the reason, she said she would call back,” the techie adds.
However, instead of another call, a rejection email arrived within five minutes, according to the techie.
“After 5 minutes, I received a rejection email,” the techie adds.
The sudden response left the techie confused. The experience was later shared online while seeking advice on how to respond to similar questions in future interviews.
Details of the career path were also shared in the post. The first move happened from Company A to Company B, followed by another move from Company B to Company C, where the techie is currently working.
Also Read: Techie shares detailed experience of cracking Google interview rounds: ‘In 2024 I got rejected’
Check out the post here:
Here's how people reacted to the post:
Reddit users were shocked after the techie revealed the quick rejection following the interview call.
One of the users commented, “3 switches in 4 years doesn't look so good, try to be honest from next time and avoid switching right now if you can.”
A second user commented, “Tbh with the current job market, everyone's looking for people with fewer switches. While I also agree their reason is absurd, but that's the way it is.”
A third user commented, “It's just fine, don't worry, have had friends that had frequent switches, but eventually they found the new company, some shots you miss.”
“The only thing one should refrain from doing under such scenarios is to mention compensation as the reason for frequent switches,” another user commented.
(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)