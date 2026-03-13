Airline company rejects techie after asking about three job switches in 4 years: ‘I received a rejection email’

Frequent job changes can sometimes influence hiring decisions, as a techie recently found out when an airline rejected an application minutes after asking about past career moves. The experience was later shared on Reddit while seeking advice on handling similar questions in future interviews. (Pixabay/Representational Image)

The incident came to light in a Reddit post, where a techie shared the experience and asked other users for advice on how to answer interview questions about job changes.

“Got rejected mail after I mentioned to HR about my switch,” the caption of the post reads.

Also Read: Techie clears 5 rounds at ₹1.5 crore firm, rejected as past company not considered ‘Tier 1’ enough

Techie details quick rejection call: According to the post, the techie applied to an airline company in January 2026 and later received a call from HR. The conversation first focused on the tech stack and the technical requirements of the role.

During the discussion, HR asked how many job switches had been made in the last four years. The techie said three switches had been made.

HR then asked why the job changes had happened so frequently. While the techie was explaining the reasons behind the career moves, HR reportedly said a callback would follow later.

“While I was explaining the reason, she said she would call back,” the techie adds.

However, instead of another call, a rejection email arrived within five minutes, according to the techie.

“After 5 minutes, I received a rejection email,” the techie adds.

The sudden response left the techie confused. The experience was later shared online while seeking advice on how to respond to similar questions in future interviews.

Details of the career path were also shared in the post. The first move happened from Company A to Company B, followed by another move from Company B to Company C, where the techie is currently working.

Also Read: Techie shares detailed experience of cracking Google interview rounds: ‘In 2024 I got rejected’