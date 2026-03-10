Techie shares detailed experience of cracking Google interview rounds: ‘In 2024 I got rejected’

A software engineer has shared a detailed account of how she finally cracked the interview process at Google after facing rejection in a previous attempt, offering insights into the multiple rounds candidates must clear to land a role at the tech giant. Porwal revealed that she had earlier applied in 2024 but did not make it through the process. (@divyaporwal_/X)

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Divya Porwal explained that her journey to the company was not straightforward.

“How did I crack Google? Here is my detailed interview experience,” the caption of the post reads.

Porwal revealed that she had earlier applied in 2024 but did not make it through the process. However, she continued preparing and later succeeded after going through several interview rounds.

“I gave Google interviews in 2024 as well. I felt I had answered everything well, but I still got rejected,” she adds.

Inside the Google interview process: According to her post, the process began when a recruiter contacted her on LinkedIn to discuss her professional background. During this initial interaction, the recruiter asked about her current role, work experience, and salary expectations.

The recruiter also explained the overall interview structure before moving ahead with the screening stage.

The first step was a phone screening round, which she described as an important filter before the on-site interviews.

During this round, she was given a problem related to graphs and mathematical concepts. Porwal noted that the focus was not just on writing code but on explaining the thought process and approach to solving the problem, as the question itself was quite open-ended.

After clearing the screening, she moved to the onsite stage, which consisted of four rounds lasting about 45 minutes each.

Three of these rounds focused on data structures and algorithms, often referred to as DSA rounds. The final round was a “Googliness” round, which is designed to assess a candidate’s problem-solving mindset, collaboration style, and overall fit with the company’s culture.

Porwal said the first onsite round included a problem involving graphs, strings, and mathematical logic, along with a follow-up question. The second round focused on strings, stacks, and maps, including a task related to character frequencies. In the third round, the interviewer closely examined her code.

For the final “Googliness” round, she prepared by studying the company’s leadership principles and aligning her answers with real-life experiences from her work and college journey.

HT.com has reached out to the user for more details. This report will be updated when she responds.

