Google techie breaks down ₹1.43 lakh monthly expenses in Bengaluru: 'Hoping to spend way less next month'
A Google techie shared a breakdown of ₹1.43 lakh spent in a month while living in Bengaluru.
A Google employee has sparked discussion online after revealing how much she spent in a single month while living in Bengaluru. The video, posted on Instagram by 24 year old tech professional Pooja Narula, offered a detailed breakdown of her February expenses and quickly drew attention from social media users.
In the video, Narula shared a montage and explained her spending through a voiceover. She said, "Hey guys, this is how much I spent in the month of February as a 24-year-old tech girl in Bengaluru. I tried everything this month, and let's break it down. First, the fixed expenses. My room rent is around 22.4K and the maid plus cook cost me around 2.8K a month. Electricity and other small bills come to around 2,000 a month."
She then spoke about her lifestyle expenses, particularly weekends spent socialising in the city. Narula said that on average she spent about ₹2,000 every weekend, which added up to around ₹8,000 for the month.
Travel and one time costs increased spending
According to Narula, February was not a typical month for her financially because it included several one time costs. She explained that she had travelled home during the month and the round trip flight tickets alone cost her around ₹16,000, while airport cabs added another ₹2,000.
She also revealed that she had recently moved houses, which brought additional expenses. "Also, I shifted flats this month, so movers and packers cost me 3K and the big one was the security deposit. That was around 66.6K," she said.
Apart from these costs, Narula also mentioned spending on dining plans and buying gifts for friends. "On top of that, I had some miscellaneous dining plans and bought a few gifts for some people, which costed around 20,000 this month. So the total comes out to be 1.43 lakh this month."
She acknowledged that the spending might seem high and clarified that several of the expenses were not part of her regular monthly budget. Narula added, "And not to be fair, this month included some one-time expenses and I'm hoping I would spend way lesser next month, but let's see. Everything is indeed expensive."
Social media reacts
The video quickly attracted reactions online, with many users comparing the amount with their own earnings and savings.
One user wrote, "Her one month expenses=my entire year savings," while another commented, "Chill guys, she works at Google." Some viewers expressed shock at the figures, with one remarking, "Getting poorer each second," and another adding, "This video proved me that i am poor."
Others joked about the situation, with a user saying, "Rich people problems," while another questioned the financial priorities behind the spending and wrote, "What about savings ??? That is more important."
