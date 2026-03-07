Who is Piyush Kapoor? Lucknow man working as Google techie cracks civil services exam at 32

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Services Examination 2025 results have brought immense pride to Uttar Pradesh, with several candidates from the state making the final merit list. Standing out among the achievers is Piyush Kapoor, a 32-year-old staff software engineer at Google. Piyush managed the extraordinary feat of cracking the prestigious exam while balancing a high-pressure role at the tech giant’s headquarters in the US. Piyush Kapoor has been working at Google for the past decade. (HT_PRINT)

Kapoor, who has been working at the tech giant for the past decade, secured 402nd rank. Reportedly, he completed his schooling in Lucknow, following which he earned his engineering degree in Varanasi.

Talking about why he appeared for the exams, Kapoor told HT.com, “Working in the corporate sector made me realise that my skills could be used for serving society. My father, a retired State Bank of India officer, and my mother played an important role.”

Recalling his journey, he shared that on weekdays, he used to study for 2 hours a day after his workday at Google. However, he spent 13-14 hours studying on weekends.

“I’m extremely proud of Piyush’s feat,” Kapoor’s father, Arun Kapoor, a retired banker, told the Times of India (TOI). The 66-year-old added, “We turned the odds into his assets and kept pursuing the goal. It was his fifth attempt, but he never let a setback define him.”

Piyush Kapoor graduated from the Indian Institute of Technology (Banaras Hindu University), Varanasi. His LinkedIn profile states that he is working in Mountain View, California.