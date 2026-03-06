'Can't describe achievement in words': Haryana CM Saini dials BJP leader after son Akansh secures UPSC rank 3

Haryana BJP leader Krishan Dhull on Thursday received a call from chief minister Nayab Singh Saini after his son Akansh Dhull secured third rank in the UPSC CSE exam. A video of their interaction also surfaced online in which Krishan Dhull can be heard saying that this was possible due to the “blessing of the CM”. Akansh Dhull bagged the third ranks in the results of UPSC CSE civil service examinations (ANI)

The results of the civil services examination 2025 were declared by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Friday. Anuj Agnihotri topped the examination, while Rajeshwari Suve M and Akansh Dhull bagged the second and third ranks, respectively.

Dhull, who is the son of Haryana BJP leader Krishan Dhull, is a graduate of Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC). He finished his early education in Chandigarh and is currently working with the Indian Audit Exam Service.

In the video, CM Saini can be heard congratulating Dhull for his son's achievement. Dhull, in response, says that saying that this has been possible only because of his blessings.