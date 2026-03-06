'Can't describe achievement in words': Haryana CM Saini dials BJP leader after son Akansh secures UPSC rank 3
Akansh Dhull, who is the son of Haryana BJP leader Krishan Dhull, is a graduate of Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC).
Haryana BJP leader Krishan Dhull on Thursday received a call from chief minister Nayab Singh Saini after his son Akansh Dhull secured third rank in the UPSC CSE exam. A video of their interaction also surfaced online in which Krishan Dhull can be heard saying that this was possible due to the “blessing of the CM”.
The results of the civil services examination 2025 were declared by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Friday. Anuj Agnihotri topped the examination, while Rajeshwari Suve M and Akansh Dhull bagged the second and third ranks, respectively.
Dhull, who is the son of Haryana BJP leader Krishan Dhull, is a graduate of Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC). He finished his early education in Chandigarh and is currently working with the Indian Audit Exam Service.
Also read: 'My third attempt, still trying to...': UPSC CSE topper Anuj Agnihotri's first reaction
In the video, CM Saini can be heard congratulating Dhull for his son's achievement. Dhull, in response, says that saying that this has been possible only because of his blessings.
Dhull also says that he is waiting to receive blessings from the CM in-person and that his son Akansh has brought pride to the region. Krishan Dhull is a former office bearer of the Haryana Child Welfare Council.
Meanwhile, Krishan Dhull also spoke to ANI about his son's achievements, saying, “I can't even describe his achievement in words. The hard work and the concentration has put in over the past eight years are commendable. He has proven that if a child consistently sets a goal and works hard, success is certain.”
Also read: 13 hours of study, no coaching: Anuj Agnihotri's journey from MBBS degree to UPSC topper
A total of 958 candidates qualified in the examination, the results of which were declared on Friday.
The civil services examination is conducted annually in three stages with preliminary, main and interview. This is done to select officers for the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and Indian Police Service (IPS), among others.