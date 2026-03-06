'My third attempt, still trying to...': UPSC CSE topper Anuj Agnihotri's first reaction

Anuj Agnihotri, who topped the Union Public Service Commission's Civil Services Main Exam 2025, on Thursday said that he was “still trying to process the results.” "I graduated from AIIMS Jodhpur in 2023,” Agnihotri said (UPSC)

The AIIMS Jodhpur graduate, who is also a DANICS probationer, said that this was his third attempt and just learnt about the results.

"I was informed of the result just now. Currently, I am a probationer in the DANICS service. I graduated from AIIMS Jodhpur in 2023,” Agnihotri said soon after the civil services results were announced on Friday.

Agnihotri's father is an employee in Nuclear Power Plant Rawatbhata, Rajasthan.

Rajeshwari Suve M and Akansh Dhull bagged the second and third ranks, respectively.

A total of 958 candidates have qualified for the examination and are recommended for appointment to different central civil services, the Commission said.

The civil services examination is conducted annually in three stages, including a preliminary, main and interview by the UPSC to select officers of the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and Indian Police Service (IPS) among others.