The Union Public Service Commission has released the UPSC CSE Result 2026. Candidates who have appeared for the Civil Services personality round can check the merit list through the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in. UPSC Final Result 2025: CSE final results out at upsc.gov.in, Anuj Agnihotri tops- direct link & toppers list here UPSC CSE Result 2026 OUT: How, where to check Civil Services final results

Direct link to check UPSC CSE Final Result 2026

After the final results are announced, the category-wise cut-off marks will also be released. The cut-off marks show the minimum marks required to qualify at different stages, including prelims, mains and final selection.

UPSC CSE Result 2026: How to check To check the final results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

2. Click on UPSC CSE Result 2026 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

5. Check the result and download it.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The UPSC Civil Services Main exam result was announced in November 2025. The main examination was held from August 22 to August 31, 2025. Those candidates who will qualify the examination will be called for the Personality Test (Interview) for selection to the Indian Administrative Service, Indian Foreign Service, Indian Police Service and other Central Services (Group ‘A’ and Group ‘B’). The marks of the main exam were released on February 6, 2026.

The interview was held in December 2025- January 2026 in two phases. For more related details, candidates can check the official website of UPSC.