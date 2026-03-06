UPSC Final Result 2025: CSE final results out at upsc.gov.in, Anuj Agnihotri tops- direct link & toppers list here
The Union Public Service Commission has announced the UPSC Final Result 2025. Candidates who have appeared for the main exam and the personality test can check the results on the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in. The final result for the Civil Services Main Exam 2025 is also available on upsconline.gov.in.
UPSC Final Result 2025: Toppers List
The toppers' list is given here:
1. ANUJ AGNIHOTRI
2. RAJESHWARI SUVE M
3. AKANSH DHULL
4. RAGHAV JHUNJHUNWALA
5. ISHAN BHATNAGAR
6. ZINNIA AURORA
7. A R RAJAH MOHAIDEEN
8. PAKSHAL SECRETRY
9. ASTHA JAIN
10. UJJWAL PRIYANK
Direct link to check UPSC Final Result 2025
A total number of 958 candidates have been recommended for appointment, out of which 317 are General category, 104 are EWS category, 306 are OBC category, 158 are SC category, and 73 are ST. These candidates have been recommended for appointment to-
(i) Indian Administrative Service;
(ii) Indian Foreign Service;
(iii) Indian Police Service; and
(iv) Central Services, Group ‘A’ and Group ‘B’.
To check the final results, candidates can follow the steps given below.
1. Visit the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.
2. Click on UPSC CSE Result 2026 link available on the home page.
3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.
4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.
5. Check the result and download it.
6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
The main exam result was announced in November 2025. The main examination was held from August 22 to August 31, 2025. The marks of the main exam was released on February 6, 2026. The interview was held on December 2025- January 2026 in two phases. For more related details candidates can check the official website of UPSC.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORHT Education Desk
For over a decade, the Hindustan Times Digital Streams – Education Desk has been a trusted source for accurate, in-depth, and timely news on education and careers. We bring the latest updates on board exams, competitive exams, results, employment news, study abroad, scholarships, and school and college admissions, helping students, job seekers, and educators make informed decisions. Our Coverage Areas 1. Board Exams & Results: Comprehensive reporting on CBSE, CISCE, and state board exams (UP, Bihar, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and others), including schedules, admit cards, answer keys, results, and career opportunities. 2. Competitive Exams: Insights into major exams like UPSC, JEE, NEET, GATE, CAT, SAT, and state and central government services. Exam Results: Timely updates on UPSC, SSC, SBI, IBPS, NTA, IIMs, and other competitive exam results. 3. Employment News: Notifications on government and private sector jobs, vacancies, eligibility, application processes, and results. 4. Study Abroad: Information on top universities, courses, tuition fees, scholarships, visa regulations, and career prospects for international students. Features & Analysis: Opinion pieces, expert explainers, deep-dive reports, and interviews with key figures in education. 5. Breaking Education News: Real-time updates on major policy changes, institutional reforms, and trends shaping the education sector. 6. With a commitment to factual, unbiased journalism, HT Digital’s Education Desk has seen continuous growth in readership, offering credible and engaging content tailored for students, parents, and professionals. Meet the Team 1. Nilesh Mathur – News Editor A journalist with 24 years of experience, including 18+ years at Hindustan Times, Nilesh leads editorial planning, ensures factual accuracy, and enhances audience engagement through strategic content. 2. Papri Chanda – Deputy Chief Content Producer With over a decade of experience in education journalism, Papri specializes in exam-related content, study abroad insights, and education trends. She also explores new opportunities in education that benefit students. 3. Bishal – Senior Content Producer Active in the education and jobs sector since 2019, Bishal focuses on tracking developments, analyzing trends, and crafting informative content for students and job aspirants. 4. Gaurav Sarma – Deputy Chief Content Producer A multimedia journalist with 9+ years of experience, Gaurav is skilled in research-based storytelling, feature writing, and reporting on competitive exams, online courses, and education trends. At Hindustan Times Digital Streams – Education Desk, we strive to be the go-to platform for students and professionals navigating the dynamic world of education and careers.Read More