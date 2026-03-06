The Union Public Service Commission has announced the UPSC Final Result 2025. Candidates who have appeared for the main exam and the personality test can check the results on the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in. The final result for the Civil Services Main Exam 2025 is also available on upsconline.gov.in. UPSC Final Result 2025: CSE final results out at upsc.gov.in, Anuj Agnihotri tops- direct link & toppers list here

UPSC Final Result 2025: Toppers List The toppers' list is given here:

1. ANUJ AGNIHOTRI

2. RAJESHWARI SUVE M

3. AKANSH DHULL

4. RAGHAV JHUNJHUNWALA

5. ISHAN BHATNAGAR

6. ZINNIA AURORA

7. A R RAJAH MOHAIDEEN

8. PAKSHAL SECRETRY

9. ASTHA JAIN

10. UJJWAL PRIYANK

Direct link to check UPSC Final Result 2025

A total number of 958 candidates have been recommended for appointment, out of which 317 are General category, 104 are EWS category, 306 are OBC category, 158 are SC category, and 73 are ST. These candidates have been recommended for appointment to-

(i) Indian Administrative Service;

(ii) Indian Foreign Service;

(iii) Indian Police Service; and

(iv) Central Services, Group ‘A’ and Group ‘B’.

To check the final results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

2. Click on UPSC CSE Result 2026 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

5. Check the result and download it.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The main exam result was announced in November 2025. The main examination was held from August 22 to August 31, 2025. The marks of the main exam was released on February 6, 2026. The interview was held on December 2025- January 2026 in two phases. For more related details candidates can check the official website of UPSC.