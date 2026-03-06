13 hours of study, no coaching: Anuj Agnihotri's journey from MBBS degree to UPSC topper

"My mother has always been my inspiration to serve the people and bring changes in our surroundings," the 25-year-old said. UPSC announced the results for CSE 2025 earlier today, wherein Agnihotri emerged as the holder of All India Rank (AIR 1).

Anuj Agnihotri, who topped the UPSC civil services examination 2025, on Friday spoke about the “inspiration” for his achievement, and the realisation that helped propel him towards it.

An MBBS from AIIMS, Jodhpur, Anuj also cleared the Union Territories Civil Services (UTCS) examination in his first attempt in 2023, and is currently under the probation period as an SDM in Delhi.

Anuj recalled the starting point of his career, wherein he was not clear about his specific aim but was clear on the broader picture.

“Initially, I was not clear about my aim in life. But I was sure that I want to serve the people and make impact at the larger section of the society with my work,” he said.

Tracing his journey, he said that he had started pursuing an MBBS degree in 2017. "…I realised that a person also needs some power to bring any change. I discussed with my parents and started preparation for the civil services. The day when I cleared my UTCS, I couldn't believe myself. I locked myself at the my room and cried for half an hours in joy," he said.

While being on his training period, Anuj still continued his preparation to crack the UPSC exams. "It was his third attempt. He has never consulted with any coaching centre. It's all about his own hard work and dedication. He used to study for around 13 hours daily. We are proud of our son today. I am sure that he will be one of the best IAS officers in the country," said Anuj's father Krishna Bihari, who works as a technician at the Rajasthan Atomic Power Station.