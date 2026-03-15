Indian-German couple explains why they left Germany for India: ‘Life started running on autopilot’

An Indian-German couple has sparked conversation online after sharing why they chose to leave their settled life in Germany and move to India in search of something more meaningful. The video, posted on Instagram by Deepesh Patel, features Julia Hartmann and carries the text: “Why we left Germany and moved to India”. An Indian-German couple moved to India after saying their stable life in Germany felt routine and lacked challenge. (Instagram/pateldeepesh13)

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‘Life had become too comfortable’ In the caption accompanying the clip, the couple explained that their decision was not driven by common complaints about life in Germany. Instead, they admitted that comfort itself became the reason to leave.

“We didn’t leave Germany because of the cold weather or the strict bureaucracy (although, we admit, there were moments when those things tested our patience). Ironically, we left because life had become too comfortable. Germany gave us financial stability, social security, and a sense of ease. But over time, our lives started running on autopilot. Days felt repetitive, and it seemed like we were moving in circles.”

They further shared that despite having stability, they began craving something more dynamic and challenging.

“At some point, we realized we wanted more than the routine and comfort we had built. What we needed in that moment was the opposite: A challenge. A chance to grow. A chance to create.”

Why India felt like the right choice The couple said India’s vibrant and unpredictable environment attracted them, offering opportunities for growth and creativity.

“We felt that India was the right place for that. In its chaos, deep traditions, and vibrant culture, there is space for new perspectives, creativity, and personal transformation.”

They also reflected on the fear of regret, which ultimately pushed them to take the leap.

“And there was one thing we really didn’t want to risk: the regret of not taking initiative. In the end, the fear of failing felt much smaller than the fear of wondering ‘what if?’”

Watch the clip here: