Indian-German couple explains why they left Germany for India: ‘Life started running on autopilot’
An Indian-German couple left Germany, saying comfort made life repetitive and pushed them to seek growth in India
An Indian-German couple has sparked conversation online after sharing why they chose to leave their settled life in Germany and move to India in search of something more meaningful. The video, posted on Instagram by Deepesh Patel, features Julia Hartmann and carries the text: “Why we left Germany and moved to India”.
(Also read: Indian student in Germany sheds light on the harsh realities of studying and working abroad: 'Every dream has a price')
‘Life had become too comfortable’
In the caption accompanying the clip, the couple explained that their decision was not driven by common complaints about life in Germany. Instead, they admitted that comfort itself became the reason to leave.
“We didn’t leave Germany because of the cold weather or the strict bureaucracy (although, we admit, there were moments when those things tested our patience). Ironically, we left because life had become too comfortable. Germany gave us financial stability, social security, and a sense of ease. But over time, our lives started running on autopilot. Days felt repetitive, and it seemed like we were moving in circles.”
They further shared that despite having stability, they began craving something more dynamic and challenging.
“At some point, we realized we wanted more than the routine and comfort we had built. What we needed in that moment was the opposite: A challenge. A chance to grow. A chance to create.”
Why India felt like the right choice
The couple said India’s vibrant and unpredictable environment attracted them, offering opportunities for growth and creativity.
“We felt that India was the right place for that. In its chaos, deep traditions, and vibrant culture, there is space for new perspectives, creativity, and personal transformation.”
They also reflected on the fear of regret, which ultimately pushed them to take the leap.
“And there was one thing we really didn’t want to risk: the regret of not taking initiative. In the end, the fear of failing felt much smaller than the fear of wondering ‘what if?’”
Watch the clip here:
Social media reactions pour in
The clip has amassed several reactions online, with users expressing admiration and curiosity about their decision. One user wrote, “You guys are like, my role model,” while another commented, “Great choice.” Others echoed similar sentiments, with remarks like “Good decision” and “This is so unique and yes welcoming.”
(Also read: ‘Managers encouraged 24x7 work in India’: Techie scolded for weekend email after moving to Germany)
Some users also suggested ideas for their journey, with one writing, “What can't you guys start from Banaras,” while another simply wished them well, saying, “Best of luck for your new journey.”
HT.com has reached out to the user for his comments, and the copy will be updated once his response is received.
(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMahipal Singh Chouhan
Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. His work primarily focuses on offbeat and trending stories that reflect everyday experiences and evolving conversations on the internet. He has consistently worked on transforming viral content and human interest stories into structured news pieces that engage readers while maintaining editorial clarity. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal contributes to identifying and developing stories emerging from social media trends, online communities, and real-world incidents that capture public attention. His approach involves adding context and journalistic perspective to fast-moving digital narratives, helping present viral moments in a clear and reader-friendly format suited for digital audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling practices. Mahipal holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. He is particularly interested in tracking emerging trends and understanding how online conversations evolve into broader public discussions. His work reflects a focus on accuracy, readability, and relevance in the rapidly changing digital news environment. Outside of his professional responsibilities, Mahipal takes an interest in history and sports and regularly works on improving his general knowledge, which complements his curiosity as a media professional.Read More