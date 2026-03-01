German woman’s candid take on Bengaluru traffic goes viral: ‘You really learn how to prepare for cab rides’

In the clip, she is seen making the most of her time as the vehicle crawls through congested roads. “When living in Bengaluru, you really learn how to prepare well for cab rides because it takes so long. So see, I have some food here, I'm editing, I'm taking phone calls, and I'm still not there. Traffic is crazy,” she says in the video.

A German woman living in Bengaluru has sparked a conversation online after sharing her candid take on the city’s notorious traffic. Posting a video on Instagram under the username @LizLaz, she documented her experience while sitting in a cab, waiting to reach her destination.

The post was shared with the caption: “Bengaluru traffic, we’re all part of it.” Her light hearted yet pointed observation quickly drew attention, with many social media users relating to her experience.

Netizens react with humour The clip has since garnered several reactions. One user commented, “Enjoy the world famous Bengaluru traffic,” while another wrote, “While living in Bengaluru some of us literally have to work on laptops while driving in motor cycles.”

Others attempted to find a silver lining. “Think positive, your safety is increased due to traffic,” read one comment. Another user pointed out the need for meticulous planning in the city, writing, “You need prior planning before to step out in Bengaluru.”

Some responses leaned into satire. “In Bengaluru traffic, even Google Maps asks: ‘Are you sure you want to go?’” one person joked. Another added, “In the meantime you can watch a 3-hour movie.”

Bengaluru, often referred to as India’s technology hub, has long been criticised for its traffic congestion, with residents frequently sharing memes and personal stories about long commute times. The German woman’s video appears to have struck a chord because it captures a routine reality for many who navigate the city daily.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)