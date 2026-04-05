From university fees to visa costs: Indian student in France breaks down ₹44 lakh cost of studying abroad
An Indian woman studying in France shared the ₹44 lakh cost of moving abroad, revealing fees, visa funds and travel expenses.
An Indian woman currently studying in France has sparked discussion online after sharing a detailed breakdown of the money she spent to move abroad for her studies. The woman, identified as Raine, posted a video on Instagram explaining the overall cost involved in relocating from India to France for university.
(Also read: ‘At first it felt awkward’: French woman on rediscovering the joy of eating with hands in India)
In the clip, Raine appears on camera while text displayed on the screen outlines the expenses she incurred before beginning her academic journey. The text overlaid on the video reads: “I moved from India to France. Here’s the total cost for it: 3 years’ university fees ₹32,00,000, bank balance for visa ₹11,00,000, visa and flight tickets ₹60,000, forex card ₹80,000, study abroad consultancy ₹0, attestation and apostille ₹6,000.”
The caption accompanying the post reiterates the same breakdown. It reads: “Here is the total cost that I spent moving from India to France: university fees ₹32,00,000, bank balance for visa ₹11,00,000, visa and flight tickets ₹60,000, forex card ₹80,000, study abroad consultancy ₹0, attestation and apostille ₹6,000.”
Watch the clip here:
Video sparks conversation online
While the clip was meant to inform viewers about the financial requirements of studying abroad, it quickly caught the attention of social media users who reacted to the significant costs involved.
Many viewers were surprised by the figures shared in the video. One user commented, “This is so expensive” . Another viewer questioned the value of such a large investment, writing, “Was it worth it?”
Some users expressed shock at the overall cost of the move. One comment read, “OMG it is huge amount,” while another wrote, “This is seriously very big amount.”
Despite the concerns about the financial burden, a few comments also carried encouraging messages for the student. One person wrote, “I pray for your bright future,” wishing her success in her academic journey in France.
(Also read: ‘Everyone threw massive parties, housekeeping cleaned up’: ISB student on campus life)
Growing interest in studying abroad
In recent years, more Indian students have been exploring opportunities to study abroad, particularly in countries across Europe, North America and Australia. Social media platforms have also become a space where students share their experiences, tips and financial realities of pursuing education overseas.
(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMahipal Singh Chouhan
Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. His work primarily focuses on offbeat and trending stories that reflect everyday experiences and evolving conversations on the internet. He has consistently worked on transforming viral content and human interest stories into structured news pieces that engage readers while maintaining editorial clarity. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal contributes to identifying and developing stories emerging from social media trends, online communities, and real-world incidents that capture public attention. His approach involves adding context and journalistic perspective to fast-moving digital narratives, helping present viral moments in a clear and reader-friendly format suited for digital audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling practices. Mahipal holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. He is particularly interested in tracking emerging trends and understanding how online conversations evolve into broader public discussions. His work reflects a focus on accuracy, readability, and relevance in the rapidly changing digital news environment. Outside of his professional responsibilities, Mahipal takes an interest in history and sports and regularly works on improving his general knowledge, which complements his curiosity as a media professional.Read More