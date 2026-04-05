From university fees to visa costs: Indian student in France breaks down ₹44 lakh cost of studying abroad

An Indian woman currently studying in France has sparked discussion online after sharing a detailed breakdown of the money she spent to move abroad for her studies. The woman, identified as Raine, posted a video on Instagram explaining the overall cost involved in relocating from India to France for university. .An Indian woman revealed full cost of moving to France for studies. (Instagram/lifewith_reine)

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In the clip, Raine appears on camera while text displayed on the screen outlines the expenses she incurred before beginning her academic journey. The text overlaid on the video reads: “I moved from India to France. Here’s the total cost for it: 3 years’ university fees ₹32,00,000, bank balance for visa ₹11,00,000, visa and flight tickets ₹60,000, forex card ₹80,000, study abroad consultancy ₹0, attestation and apostille ₹6,000.”

The caption accompanying the post reiterates the same breakdown. It reads: “Here is the total cost that I spent moving from India to France: university fees ₹32,00,000, bank balance for visa ₹11,00,000, visa and flight tickets ₹60,000, forex card ₹80,000, study abroad consultancy ₹0, attestation and apostille ₹6,000.”

Watch the clip here: