‘Everyone threw massive parties, housekeeping cleaned up’: ISB student on campus life
A Canadian MBA student who spent a semester at the Indian School of Business (ISB) on an exchange programme has shared glimpses of campus life
A Canadian MBA student who spent a semester at the Indian School of Business (ISB) on an exchange programme has shared glimpses of campus life at one of India’s top B-schools. Artika, who studies at Ivey Business School at Canada’s Western University, documented her experience in a recent Instagram video, jokingly highlighting “things about living in India that would send my North American friends into a coma.”
Life at ISB
Artika said the “craziest part” of life at ISB was daily housekeeping. The Canadian student explained that unlike business schools in Canada, ISB requires all students to stay on campus.
“School life here is so different than back home. Firstly, it is mandatory that you live on campus,” she explained. “That also means that everyone is located so closely to each other, so people hang out all different times of day and night.”
(Also read: One Indian B-school among world’s top 10 MBA programs. No, it’s not IIM-Ahmedabad)
For Artika, the “craziest part” of life at ISB was daily housekeeping on campus. She said that students would throw parties and the housekeeping staff would clean up after them.
Daily housekeeping on campus
“I think the craziest part is that I have daily housekeeping. Not once did I make my own bed or do my own dishes,” she recalled.
“So everyone would be throwing these massive parties and daily housekeeping would come the next day and clean it all up,” she added.
The Canadian student said that while the cost of daily housekeeping is included in the fee, ISB students also have the option to hire personal chefs. “There’s also an additional option of on-campus laundry,” she elaborated, saying students could have someone pick up their laundry, wash, dry and iron it, and have it sent back.
Extremely safe campus
Artika said that ISB is “essentially a gated community” with 24x7 security. The campus, therefore, is extremely safe — and it is common to see people walking around at odd hours. In fact, hardly anyone locks their doors on campus.
“Sudents will need to register visiting guests or Ubers or food orders, but that also means that campus is extremely safe,” she said. “So you will see people walking around at like 3, 4, 5 am. And on the same note, nobody locks their doors. Like, people will just operate on anyone is welcome at any time because there is this massive source of trust and safety on campus.”
(Also read: ISB student orders from Blinkit, Swiggy and Zepto to see who delivers first. Guess who won)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSanya Jain
Sanya Jain is an Assistant Editor with Hindustan Times Digital. She has nearly a decade of experience in covering offbeat stories that speak to the everyday experience - from viral videos to human interest copies that spark conversation. Her interests stretch across business, pop culture, social media trends, entertainment and global affairs. Before joining Hindustan Times, Sanya spent two years with Moneycontrol and five years with NDTV. She holds an undergraduate degree in English literature from St Stephen’s College, Delhi, and a master’s in journalism from the Xavier Institute of Communications, Mumbai. Sanya has a sharp eye for spotting emerging trends and looking for newsworthy angles to elevate viral posts into meaningful narratives. She was the first one, for example, to cover Narayana Murthy’s remark on 70-hour work weeks that sparked a national conversation. She is equally at ease writing about business leaders as about the common man, about issues of national importance and memes that amuse social media. Sanya enjoys speaking with content creators, newsmakers and entrepreneurs to transform everyday moments into engaging, slice-of-life stories that resonate with readers. When she is not working, Sanya can be found curled up with a good book. Born and raised in Lucknow, she has spent the last several years in Delhi. She is deeply interested in animal welfare and now spends a lot of her time running after her destructive orange cat.Read More