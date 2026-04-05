‘Everyone threw massive parties, housekeeping cleaned up’: ISB student on campus life

A Canadian MBA student who spent a semester at the Indian School of Business (ISB) on an exchange programme has shared glimpses of campus life at one of India’s top B-schools. Artika, who studies at Ivey Business School at Canada’s Western University, documented her experience in a recent Instagram video, jokingly highlighting “things about living in India that would send my North American friends into a coma.” An exchange student at ISB reveals that things that surprised her (Instagram/@tiki_fitness)

Life at ISB Artika said the “craziest part” of life at ISB was daily housekeeping. The Canadian student explained that unlike business schools in Canada, ISB requires all students to stay on campus.

“School life here is so different than back home. Firstly, it is mandatory that you live on campus,” she explained. “That also means that everyone is located so closely to each other, so people hang out all different times of day and night.”

(Also read: One Indian B-school among world’s top 10 MBA programs. No, it’s not IIM-Ahmedabad)

For Artika, the “craziest part” of life at ISB was daily housekeeping on campus. She said that students would throw parties and the housekeeping staff would clean up after them.

Daily housekeeping on campus “I think the craziest part is that I have daily housekeeping. Not once did I make my own bed or do my own dishes,” she recalled.

“So everyone would be throwing these massive parties and daily housekeeping would come the next day and clean it all up,” she added.