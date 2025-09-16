LinkedIn Top MBA 2025: ISB ranks 5th globally, 3 IIMs also in list of top 20 B-Schools; check here

LinkedIn released its third annual list of top MBA programs, ranking the top 100 global business schools that support long-term career growth. Among the list of top B-schools worldwide, the Indian School of Business or ISB has secured the 5th spot and first among its counterparts in India. LinkedIn Top MBA 2025: India School of Business ranks 5th globally among list of top B-Schools. (File image)

In fact, ISB jumped to the 5th spot from the 6th position last year. Following ISB is the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Calcutta at the 16th spot, IIM Ahmedabad in the 17th spot, and IIM Bangalore at 20th.

Globally, Stanford University continues to retain the top spot followed by the Harvard University placed at 2nd, INSEAD at 3rd, and the University of Pennsylvania at 4th spot respectively.

The five pillars of evaluation

Each program on the list was evaluated based on five key pillars. These are:

Hiring and demand - to track job placement rates and labor market demand, focusing on recent graduate cohorts from 2019-2024. Ability to advance - measures promotion rates among recent graduate cohorts, in addition to how quickly alumni have reached director or VP-level leadership roles. Network strength, leadership potential - measures the network depth, quality and growth rate of recent cohorts. Leadership potential - measures the percentage of alumni with post-MBA C-Suite or entrepreneurship experiences. Diversity - measures gender parity within recent graduate cohorts.

Nirajita Banerjee, Senior Managing Editor and Career Expert at LinkedIn News India said that the right program can accelerate growth, open new doors, and build communities that support you long after graduation as shown by data.

“With this list, we hope to give aspiring students and professionals a clearer view of where they can find that blend of skills and support, so they can make decisions that set them up to grow, lead, and thrive,” Banerjee added.

Speaking on the achievement, Madan Pillutla, Dean and Professor at the Indian School of Business, said that the institute's one-year PGP not only imparts skills, but also fosters learnability which is needed to thrive in a changing world.

“We also aim to build the confidence of our students to lead with purpose. The growing community of over 20,000 ISB alumni worldwide is a testament to how the PGP programme continues to enrich their journeys well beyond the classroom,” Pillutla stated.

Check the top 20 institutions to feature in the list:

Stanford University Harvard University INSEAD University of Pennsylvania Indian School of Business Northwestern University Massachusetts Institute of Technology Dartmouth College Columbia University University of London University of Chicago University of Oxford Duke University Yale University University of California, Berkeley Indian Institute of Management - Calcutta Indian Institute of Management - Ahmedabad University of Virginia Cornell University Indian Institute of Management - Bangalore

Check the complete list of institutions here.