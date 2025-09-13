CAT 2025 registration deadline extended, apply by September 20 at iimcat.ac.in, link here

Indian Institute of Management, Kozhikode has extended the deadline to register for IIM CAT 2025 till Saturday, September 20, 2025, up to 5 PM. Eligible candidates who are yet to apply for Common Admission Test 2025 have another week now to submit their application forms on the official website at iimcat.ac.in. CAT 2025 registration deadline extended till September 20, 2025.

Earlier, the last date to register was September 13, 2025.

Candidates, at the time of registration, will have to select any five test cities, as per their preference, from a drop-down menu. After the last date of registration, candidates will be allotted one among the five preferred cities subject to availability.

DIRECT LINK TO APPLY FOR CAT 2025

They will have to pay a registration fee of ₹1300/- (for SC, ST and PwD category candidates) and ₹2600/- (for all other candidates). SC, ST and PwD candidates should upload a copy of their SC/ST/PwD certificates at the time of registration.

Meanwhile, CAT 2025 examination will be held on November 30, 2025, and admit cards will be released on November 5, 2025.

CAT 2025: Steps to apply

Candidates can apply for CAT 2025 by following the steps mentioned below:

1. Visit the official website at iimcat.ac.in.

2. On the home page, click on CAT 2025 registration link.

3. Enter details to register yourself.

4. Fill in the application form, upload necessary documents, and pay the application fee.

5. Review and submit the application form.

6. Download the confirmation page.

7. Keep a printout of the same for future reference.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of CAT 2025.