HBSE admit cards for September 2025 exams released, direct link to download hall tickets

The Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE) on Tuesday released admit cards or hall tickets for the September 2025 examinations. Candidates who have registered for the exam can now download their hall tickets from the Board’s official website, www.bseh.org.in HBSE admit cards for September 2025 exams released.(hbse.org.in)

The admit cards are available for Secondary and Senior Secondary (Regular and Open School) compartment, re-appear, CTP, OCTP, additional subject, mercy chance, and full or partial marks improvement. Admit cards are also available for D.El.Ed. (Diploma in Elementary Education) first- and second-year regular, re-appear, and mercy chance exams.

Direct link to download Admit cards:

How to Download Hall Tickets

Secondary and Senior Secondary candidates can download their hall tickets by entering their previous roll number, name, father’s name, mother’s name or registration number on the website. For D.El.Ed. exams, college principals and heads must log in with their user ID and password to download admit cards for all student-teachers.

Exam Schedule

The Secondary and Senior Secondary exams will be held from September 25 to October 18, 2025, between 2:00 pm and 5:00 pm. A total of 44,575 candidates have registered to appear, including 28,523 boys and 16,052 girls.

Secondary (Regular): 5,542 candidates

Senior Secondary (Regular): 4,338 candidates

Secondary (Open School): 14,954 candidates

Senior Secondary (Open School): 19,741 candidates

D.El.Ed. exams will be conducted from September 25 to October 21, 2025, in the same afternoon slot. Around 23,569 student-teachers will appear, including 15,480 women and 8,089 men.

Important Instructions

Candidates must carefully check the details on their admit card. Corrections for regular students must be made before the exams begin, while open school candidates can correct errors until September 19, 2025. Photo or signature changes will not be accepted after this date.

The Board has said that appearing for someone else or allowing another person to write the exam is a punishable offence and may lead to an FIR.

Note: For help in downloading admit cards (in case of difficulties in downloading hall tickets), candidates can call 01664-254309 or email: assec@bseh.org.in (Secondary), assrs@bseh.org.in (Senior Secondary) and adhos@bseh.org.in (Open School).