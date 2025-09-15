CBSE issues notice on eligibility for private candidates seeking additional subjects

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Monday issued a detailed clarification after many students reported that the “Additional Subject” option was missing from this year’s private candidate application forms. According to the Board, private candidates must meet the same academic and attendance requirements as regular students if they wish to appear for any extra subject in the Class 10 or Class 12 board exams.(HT_PRINT/File)

Two years of study required

CBSE explained that Classes 10 and 12 are each part of a two-year programme—Classes 9 and 10 for the Class 10 exam, and Classes 11 and 12 for the Class 12 exam. Every subject, including an additional one, has to be studied for both years. Students who have not completed this two-year study period are not eligible to sit for that subject in the board examination.

Attendance and internal assessment

A minimum of 75% attendance is compulsory. The Board said this ensures students participate in classroom learning instead of simply turning up for the final exam.

Internal assessment, which is now a key element under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, is another requirement. These assessments are carried out throughout the two years of study. Without attending school, a student cannot be evaluated for internal assessment, and without those marks the result cannot be declared. Even regular students lacking internal assessment would be placed in the “Essential Repeat” category.

Limits on additional subjects

CBSE allows a limited number of extra subjects. Class 10 students can choose up to two additional subjects, while Class 12 students may choose only one. Schools must have CBSE approval, qualified teachers and proper facilities such as laboratories to offer these subjects. If a school has not been authorised to offer a particular subject, students cannot take it as a main or additional subject.

Who can apply as private candidates

Only those students who previously opted for an additional subject and were placed in the “Compartment” or “Essential Repeat” category are permitted to appear as private candidates for that subject. “A student who is not meeting the above conditions is not eligible for examinations in additional subjects in Board examinations as a private candidate,” the notice said.

The Board also reminded students that CBSE provides education through regular classroom teaching, unlike the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS), which follows an open and distance-learning model.

Thus as per the board additional subject option is not available to those who have not completed the required two-year study, attendance, and internal assessment.