CBSE private candidates raise concern over missing ‘Additional Subject’ option in 2026 exam forms

Several students have expressed concern over the absence of the Additional Subject Examination option in the Central Board of Secondary Education’s (CBSE) private candidate forms for 2026. The board issued a notice on September 8, 2025, inviting applications from Class X and XII private candidates for the upcoming exams. While the notice lays out eligibility categories and timelines, students say it does not provide the choice of adding an additional subject — an option that was available in previous years. The board issued a notice on September 8, 2025, inviting applications from Class X and XII private candidates for the upcoming exams. (HT_PRINT/File)

For many students, particularly those from the science stream who had studied Physics, Chemistry, and Biology but not Mathematics in Class XII, the additional subject provision had served as a pathway to qualify for engineering and technology courses. Others used it to switch career streams or to clear a subject marked under Repeat Theory (RT).

CBSE Board Exam 2026: Board lists out critical dates for LOC submission & more, allows partial relaxation for APAAR ID

One student who passed out in 2024 explained that earlier CBSE allowed up to three attempts to clear an RT, including through the additional subject route. “This year, without notice, that option is missing. For those of us who had planned to reappear with Mathematics, it has closed the only door we had,” the student wrote.

Another aspirant preparing for JEE after taking a drop year said: “We had studied Mathematics outside school with the understanding that we could appear as private candidates. Suddenly that option is gone, and now we may lose eligibility altogether.”

Some students also described the psychological impact of the change. “I am feeling very demotivated. This sudden change has put our future at stake,” a message read. Another said: “This option helped students change career paths. Scrapping it without alternatives is extremely unfair.”

The students’ main questions are:

Why the additional subject option appears to have been discontinued without prior notice,

What alternatives, if any, are available for those who had relied on it, and

Whether CBSE intends to reconsider the provision for 2026.

It is important to note that the CBSE’s September 8 notification does not explicitly mention that the Additional Subject Examination facility has been removed. The concern stems from the fact that the online application portal for private candidates this year does not show this option, according to students.

HT Digital sought CBSE’s response to the concerns raised by students but had not received a reply till the time of publishing.

For now, uncertainty continues for students who had planned their higher education around the availability of this route. Their appeal is for the board to provide clarity at the earliest, so they can plan their next steps without losing a crucial academic year.