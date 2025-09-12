CBSE Board Exam 2026: Board lists out critical dates for LOC submission & more, allows partial relaxation for APAAR ID

The Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE, has listed out critical dates for submission of LOC for Class 10 and 12 as well as web module for seeking various exemptions during examinations by CWSN students. CBSE Board Exam 2026: CBSE has listed out critical dates for LOC submission & more.

In a notice, the board said, “CBSE has issued circulars /notification regarding the submission of LOC for Class X and XII along with intimation of the Web module for CWSN candidates. The Board has also issued intimation regarding the examination forms to be filled by Private candidates of both Class X and XII. In continuation of the same, the critical dates of all the activities enumerated above are as following…”

Also read: CBSE Board Exams 2026: Submission of examination forms for Class 10, 12 private students begins today, details here

As such, the important dates that are to be followed are mentioned below:

ACTIVITY SCHEDULE WITHOUT LATE FEE SCHEDULE WITH LATE FEE SUBMISSION OF LOC Schedule for all modes of payment of fees except challan August 29 to September 30, 2025 October 3 to 11, 2025 SUBMISSION OF LOC Schedule for fees paid through challan August 29 to September 22, 2025 October 3 to 8, 2025 Web module for CWSN seeking various exemptions during examination 2026 September 9 to 22, 2025 NOT APPLICABLE Submission of forms by private candidates - Class 12 September 9 to 30, 2025 October 3 to 11, 2025 Submission of forms by private candidates - Class 10 September 9 to 30, 2025 October 3 to 11, 2025 View All Prev Next

The board mentioned that all activities will end at 11:59 PM.

Also read: CBSE launches Integrated Payment System for payment of Class 12 practical exams remuneration

Partial relaxation in mandatory APAAR ID submission

In another notice, the board has allowed schools partial relaxations in APAAR ID submission linked to LOC data of students. CBSE said that it received representations from various schools across different states citing technical and administrative challenges in generating APAAR IDs for their students.

Some of these challenges include:

Difficulty in integration between different portals. Different data of a student in the school and in Aadhaar records. Time taken to complete the correction/updating process, etc. Lack of parental consent.

Also read: CBSE launches portal for CWSN students, here's when school need to submit details, notice here

Therefore, to address these issues, the board has asked schools to follow the points mentioned below:

If APAAR IDs are not being generated owing to lack of consent of parents, a copy of the denial of consent by parents be maintained by the schools and entry against APAAR be made as "REFUSED" in the LOC. In case APAAR IDs are not being generated owing to other reasons, entry against APAAR be made as “NOGEN” In all other cases, APAAR ID should be indicated.

The board reiterated that the above instructions are expected to facilitate error free submission of the LOC within the stipulated time. Schools can also get in touch with the regional office concerned in case of any difficulty.

For more information, visit the official website of CBSE.