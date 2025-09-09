CBSE Board Exams 2026: Submission of examination forms for Class 10, 12 private students begins today, details here

The Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE, will be commencing the examination form submission for private students of Classes 10 and 12 from Tuesday, September 9, 2025. The examinations will be conducted in February/March/April 2026 along with the Board Exams, the CBSE said. CBSE Board Exam 2026: Submission of examination forms by private students of Class 10 and 12 will begin on September 9, 2025. (Representative image/file)

Students who meet the eligibility requirements to appear in the exam as private candidates can submit their examination forms on the official website of the board at cbse.gov.in.

As per the official notification issued by the CBSE, only the following categories of students will be considered for the exam:

Candidates of the session 2024-25 who have been declared 'ESSENTIAL REPEAT in the 2025 examination result. Candidates of the session 2024-25 who have been placed ‘COMPARTMENT’ in the Main and Supplementary Examinations 2025. Candidates who have been declared ‘FAIL/ESSENTIAL REPEAT’ in 2020, 2021, 2022,2023,2024 & 2025. Candidates who have passed out in 2025 but wish to appear for improving their performance in one or more subjects.

Points to remember:

The CBSE said that students can fill only one application form. They will not be allowed to apply again under any other category. Therefore, students need to select their category and other details carefully. Students will be examined only in the subjects and syllabus as prescribed for the year of examination. They must go through the eligibility and pass criteria as well as the current curriculum and scheme of studies available on the CBSE website carefully before filling the examination form. Students will be able to apply only for subjects that are auto-generated in the system. Students will be allotted new roll number by the Board for appearing in the examination in 2026. In other words, they will not be allowed to appear with the previous year's roll number. Examination centre once allotted will be final and no request for a change of the centre will be considered. CBSE said that the examination centre will be allotted based on the city choice filled in the examination form by the student. Therefore, the city should be chosen very carefully. Students are required to provide the correct postal address. Students need to upload scanned jpg files of their photo and signature not exceeding 40 KB in size. Payment of fees for all activities are accepted only through netbanking/UPI/ Debit Card/Credit Card.

For more information, students/parents/guardians are advised to visit the official website of CBSE.