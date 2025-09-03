CBSE issues notice for streamlining process of corrections in demographic details of students, here's what it says

The Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE, has taken steps to streamline the process of making corrections in the demographic details of students. In an official notice, the board said it is extremely important that after examinations of Class 10 and 12 conducted by the Board, the Mark Sheet-cum-Passing Certificate be issued under the correct demographic details of the students. CBSE has issued a notice to streamline process of corrections in demographic details of students. (File)

Also read: CBSE to collaborate with NCB to create awareness against drug abuse in affiliated schools

Citing that despite providing multiple opportunities to schools and parents to provide correct demographic details of students, the board receives many requests for correction, which are either incomplete, missing supporting documents or contains documents that are not clearly visible. In some cases, schools do not respond after the board asks to send the necessary documents.

Also read: CBSE Board Exams 2026: From two-board exam policy to linking of APAAR ID, new reforms introduced for LOC submission

This, the CBSE said, delays the processing the requests for correction . Therefore, the board issued the following directions to the schools that are to be observed strictly:

All school records and demographic details of the students are 100% correct. Instructions issued by the CBSE during registration and submission of LOC are strictly adhered to. Schools must obtain confirmation from the parents about correctness of demographic details. When sending sending requests for corrections to the CBSE, all certified records from previous schools must be sent too.

Also read: CBSE urges schools to strictly follow timelines for direct admissions in 10th, 12th & subject change requests

The board said, “To ensure that requests sent to CBSE are processed in the minimum possible time, schools are directed to provide complete certified records. In case, incomplete requests are received, the same will be summarily be rejected by the CBSE.”

For more related details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of CBSE.