CBSE to collaborate with NCB to create awareness against drug abuse in affiliated schools

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will collaborate with the Narcotics Control Bureau to conduct an awareness program against drug abuse in CBSE-affiliated schools. The Board will sign the MoU with NCB, Ministry of Home Affairs, on September 3, 2025, at the CBSE Headquarters, Dwarka, New Delhi. CBSE to collaborate with NCB to create awareness against drug abuse at affiliated schools

As per a press statement issued by the Board, this initiative is a significant step towards building drug-free school environments. Through this collaboration, CBSE and NCB will jointly undertake awareness programs, workshops, and counselling initiatives to empower educators, counsellors, and students to make responsible and healthy life choices.

In the press statement, CBSE shared a registration link for principals and counselors of CBSE schools to participate in the signing-in ceremony. The confirmation of participation will be sent to selected participants via email. Participants will not have to pay any registration fee; however, they will bear the travel and accommodation expenses.

After the signing is done, an Awareness Program for Principals and Counselors of CBSE-affiliated schools will be conducted. The program will focus on strategies for the prevention of substance abuse, strengthening the role of educators and counsellors, and building drug-free school communities.

CBSE issues advisory against misleading claims on duplicate mark sheets, certificates & document correction

Meanwhile, the Board earlier this week issued a circular stating that unauthorised sources are circulating misleading information claiming to offer quick solutions for the issuance of duplicate marksheets, certificates, and document corrections. In this regard, CBSE has warned the parents, students and stakeholders not to fall prey to such information and rely solely on official notifications.