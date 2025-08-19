The Central Board of Secondary Education has warned students, parents, and stakeholders against misleading information regarding the issuance of duplicate marksheets, certificates, and document correction. CBSE issues advisory against misleading claims on duplicate mark sheets, certificates & document correction (HT_PRINT/ PTI File)

The Board has issued a notice stating that certain unauthorised sources are circulating misleading information claiming to offer quick solutions for the issuance of duplicate marksheets, certificates, and document corrections.

Regarding this, CBSE has advised the students, parents, and stakeholders to rely exclusively on official notifications issued by the Board through its website, regional offices, or verified communication channels.

It has further added that the Board strongly condemns the dissemination of such unauthentic and potentially deceptive information. These unofficial platforms are not affiliated with or authorised by CBSE in any capacity. Relying on such sources may lead to misinformation, financial loss, or other serious consequences.

The official and accurate information related to the issuance of duplicate documents, corrections in certificates or other records and any student or exam-related services is available on the official website of CBSE, the Board said.