CBSE Board Exams 2026: From two-board exam policy to linking of APAAR ID, new reforms introduced for LOC submission

The Central Board of Secondary Education, in its latest notification, has informed about significant reforms for the submission of List of Candidates (LOC) for Class 10 and 12 board examinations 2026. CBSE Board Exams 2026: Check what CBSE said about the LOC submission for Class 10 and 12 board exams 2026. (HT file/Santosh Kumar)

The submission of LOC is a vital activity towards preparation for the conduct of the board examinations every year.

This year, the board has introduced key changes in the LOC submission process. These are as follows:

Two- Board Examination policy for Class 10

The CBSE is introducing a two-board exam policy for Class 10, as part of which schools must ensure that LOC for all candidates appearing in the board exam is submitted accordingly. The CBSE reiterated that the Main Examinations to be held in Mid-February for Class 10 is mandatory for all students, and therefore, the LOC should be filled for all candidates.

As per the board, LOC for the Second Board Examination for Class 10 will be filled any time after the first examination is over.

Linking of APAAR ID in LOC data

CBSE has also decided to link the Automated Permanent Academic Account Registry (APAAR) ID of candidates for both Class 10 and 12 LOC data. As part of this move, schools affiliated to CBSE in India will be able to fill the LOC for candidates who have the APPAR ID. The APAAR Id filled will be validated by the Board at the time of submission of LOC.

However, affiliated schools situated abroad are exempted from APAAR because of various administrative reasons and laws in those countries, the board said.

Meanwhile, the board has advised schools to be ready with key information of candidates whose data will be filled in the LOC. These include:

Candidate's personal details such as name Candidate's Father/ Mother/ Guardian's Name D.O.B. APAAR ID (for schools situated in India). Correct subject code and subject combination as per scheme of studies. Category applying in -FS/Improvement/ Compartment.

The board reiterated that schools should ensure doubly that the information provided are error free and only correct data is submitted.

It may also be mentioned here that only those students will be allowed to appear for Class 10 and 12 board exams 2026, whose names are submitted through the online process of submission of LOC, the CBSE said.

Portal for Children with Special Needs (CWSN)

Worth mentioning here, the CBSE has made available a dedicated portal for CSWN for the submission of data of students under the children with special needs category. The CBSE said that the data and records of CWSN students should be collected and submitted on the portal. The aim is to ensure that applicable relaxations can be provided to such students during the conduct of examinations.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of CBSE.