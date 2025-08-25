The Central Board of Secondary Education will conduct offline parenting workshops for principals and counselors/ wellness teachers from September 4 to September 18, 2025, in five states. CBSE to conduct offline parenting workshops from September 4-18 in 5 states

Principals and counsellors who want to attend the workshop can register online. The registration link is in the official notice shared by the Board.

Seats are limited, and registration will be on a first-come, first-served basis. The confirmation emails will be sent to the selected participants, and they must report to the venue by 9:30 a.m.

The offline workshop will be held across selected CBSE-affiliated schools. On September 4, the workshop will be held in Hyderabad, September 9 in Gujarat and Siliguri, September 15 in Punjab and September 18 in Madhya Pradesh. The workshop will be held from 10 am to 2 pm on all days.

The objective of this workshop is to support effective implementation of the CBSE Parenting Calendar 2025–26, equip parents with practical strategies to address academic, social, and emotional needs of children, encourage positive parenting practices, digital well-being, and resilience-building and provide an interactive platform for shared learning and collaboration between schools and families.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of CBSE.