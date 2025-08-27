The Central Board of Secondary Education has launched the Project MATE Training program in collaboration with AIIMS Delhi. The offline training program is for CBSE school counselors and wellness teachers. CBSE collaborates with AIIMS Delhi to launch MATE training program for teachers, counselors

The training program will be held from August 26 to August 30, 2025. The program MATE, developed by All India Institute of Medical Sciences, AIIMS Delhi, is a pioneering adolescent wellness programme aimed at enhancing resilience, equipping students with coping strategies, and promoting meaningful peer connectivity through the concept of “MATE-5.”

The official statement released by CBSE reads, "The training programme, running from 26th–30th August 2025, will be facilitated by leading experts in psychiatry, psychology, and communication. The program has approx. 50 school counselors of CBSE affiliated schools of Delhi-NCR region initially."

In the five days of the training program, the school counselors and wellness teachers will undergo structured workshops focused on the biopsychosocial model of health, anxiety-coping techniques, parental sensitization, impact assessment tools, and positive peer support systems. It will also nurture emotional resilience, conflict resolution, digital well-being, and social connectedness among students, while also helping to destigmatize mental health within the school ecosystem.

"Rahul Singh, IAS, Chairperson, CBSE noted that Project MATE provides a framework to address these needs by equipping school counselors and educators with the right tools to intervene meaningfully. He positioned the initiative as part of broader vision of AIIMS & CBSE for a holistic child development and future-ready education", read the press statement.

CBSE to conduct offline parenting workshops from September 4-18 in 5 states

Meanwhile, the Board has also scheduled offline parenting workshops for principals and counselors/ wellness teachers in five states from September 4 to September 18, 2025. For more related details, candidates can check the official website of CBSE.