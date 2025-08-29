CBSE urges schools to strictly follow timelines for direct admissions in 10th, 12th & subject change requests

The Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE, has urged all affiliated schools and stakeholders to strictly adhere to the prescribed timelines and guidelines issued by the Board with regard to direct admissions in Classes 10 and 12, and requests for change of subjects. CBSE has urged schools to adhere strictly the prescribed timelines for direct admissions in Classes 10, 12 as well as subject change requests.

In the notice, the board said it was imperative to follow the prescribed schedule for the “smooth functioning and timely execution of various preparatory processes involved in the conduct of the examinations.”

Also read: CBSE Board Exams 2026: From two-board exam policy to linking of APAAR ID, new reforms introduced for LOC submission

The board, as such, also listed out important dates that are to be followed strictly. These are as follows:

For direct admissions:

Direct admission of students in Class 10/12 by the schools: Up to August 31, 2025. Schools to compile all admissions cases in Tabular Form (separately for Class X and Class XII) supported with documents: Must reach regional office by September 2, 2025. Last date of according approvals by Regional Offices, CBSE: September 15, 2025. In case of direct admissions after August 31 based on transfer of parent who is a Government Employee: Should be sent to concerned Regional Office so as to reach within 2 days of admission.

Also read: CBSE collaborates with AIIMS Delhi to launch MATE training program for teachers, counselors

For subject change:

Subject Change request of students in Class10/12 by the schools: August 31, 2025. Schools to compile all such cases in Tabular Form (separately for Class X and Class XII) supported with documents: Must reach regional office by September 2, 2025. Last date of according approvals by Regional Offices, CBSE: September 15, 2025.

Also read: Delhi HC seeks responses on plea over 'systemic exclusion' of EWS students by private schools

Four new regional offices established

Meanwhile, the board informed that four new Regional Offices have been established which will start functioning from September 1, 2025. However, cases of direct admission and subject change will be sent to the parent Regional Offices. The new regional offices and their parent offices are given below:

NEW REGIONAL OFFICE PARENT REGIONAL OFFICE Lucknow Prayagraj Gurugram Panchkula Ranchi Patna Raipur Bhubaneswar Prev Next

In addition, the board has established three Sub Regional Offices under the Guwahati Regional Office at Agartala, Itanagar and Gangtok, and direct admission and subject change cases of these three Sub Regional Offices for 2025-26 will be sent to Guwahati Regional Office.

The board reiterated that no cases of direct admission or subject change case must be entertained by the schools after August 31, 2025.

For more details, visit the official website of CBSE.