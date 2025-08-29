CBSE urges schools to strictly follow timelines for direct admissions in 10th, 12th & subject change requests
As per CBSE, following the prescribed schedule was aimed at smooth functioning and timely execution of various preparatory processes for conducting exams.
The Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE, has urged all affiliated schools and stakeholders to strictly adhere to the prescribed timelines and guidelines issued by the Board with regard to direct admissions in Classes 10 and 12, and requests for change of subjects.
In the notice, the board said it was imperative to follow the prescribed schedule for the “smooth functioning and timely execution of various preparatory processes involved in the conduct of the examinations.”
The board, as such, also listed out important dates that are to be followed strictly. These are as follows:
For direct admissions:
- Direct admission of students in Class 10/12 by the schools: Up to August 31, 2025.
- Schools to compile all admissions cases in Tabular Form (separately for Class X and Class XII) supported with documents: Must reach regional office by September 2, 2025.
- Last date of according approvals by Regional Offices, CBSE: September 15, 2025.
- In case of direct admissions after August 31 based on transfer of parent who is a Government Employee: Should be sent to concerned Regional Office so as to reach within 2 days of admission.
For subject change:
- Subject Change request of students in Class10/12 by the schools: August 31, 2025.
- Schools to compile all such cases in Tabular Form (separately for Class X and Class XII) supported with documents: Must reach regional office by September 2, 2025.
- Last date of according approvals by Regional Offices, CBSE: September 15, 2025.
Four new regional offices established
Meanwhile, the board informed that four new Regional Offices have been established which will start functioning from September 1, 2025. However, cases of direct admission and subject change will be sent to the parent Regional Offices. The new regional offices and their parent offices are given below:
|NEW REGIONAL OFFICE
|PARENT REGIONAL OFFICE
|Lucknow
|Prayagraj
|Gurugram
|Panchkula
|Ranchi
|Patna
|Raipur
|Bhubaneswar
In addition, the board has established three Sub Regional Offices under the Guwahati Regional Office at Agartala, Itanagar and Gangtok, and direct admission and subject change cases of these three Sub Regional Offices for 2025-26 will be sent to Guwahati Regional Office.
The board reiterated that no cases of direct admission or subject change case must be entertained by the schools after August 31, 2025.
Check official notice
For more details, visit the official website of CBSE.