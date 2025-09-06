The Central Board of Secondary Education has launched the Integrated Payment System (IPS) for payment of remuneration and other expenses for Class 12 practical examinations. The payment for practical examinations for the year 2024-25 can be made through IPS. CBSE launches Integrated Payment System for payment of Class 12 practical exams remuneration

Schools will have to check the IPS portal and complete the required data entry as soon as possible.

The Board has asked the schools to ensure that the bank account details of exam functionaries are entered accurately. The principals must personally review the data before finalising it on the IPS portal. This is to ensure that no data of any examiner/observer is left unfilled.

CBSE has further stated that any mistake in providing bank account details of exam functionaries may result in payment being made to the wrong person. In such a scenario, the responsibility shall lie with the concerned principals of the school, and recovery of the amount paid in error shall be made for them.

Meanwhile, the Board has launched a portal exclusively for students under the CWSN (children with special needs) category in order to aid them in availing any facilities or exemptions.CBSE, through this portal, aims is to ensure that applicable relaxations can be provided to CWSN students during the conduct of examinations. The schools can fill the details and upload the required documents of students on the CWSN portal from September 9 to 22, 2025.

