CBSE launches portal for CWSN students, here's when school need to submit details, notice here

The Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE, has launched a portal exclusively for students under the CWSN (children with special needs) category in order to aid them in availing any facilities or exemptions. CBSE launches portal for children with special needs, School will need to submit details of CWSN students who need facilities/exemptions during examinations on the portal from September 9, 2025. (Representative image/PTI)

The board said “if CWSN students desire to avail any facilities/exemptions extended by CBSE during the examinations, the request for the same can be made by the concerned school through a designated CWSN web portal.”

“The schools should log-in to Pariksha Sangam portal using their login ID and password where in the CWSN module, they will be shown the list of the candidates who have marked as CWSN in the individual LOC data and the facilities permissible to each category of students as per their disability. If the students wish to avail any of the facilities, the same is to be selected by the school so that details would be automatically made available in the admit card itself. The examination centres can accordingly make the necessary arrangement for all such candidates causing no inconvenience to any candidate with special needs,” the notice reads.

The schools can fill the details and upload the required documents of students on the CWSN portal from September 9 to 22, 2025.

CBSE, through this portal, aims is to ensure that applicable relaxations can be provided to CWSN students during the conduct of examinations.

