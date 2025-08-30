The Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE has issued a notice asking the affiliated schools to nominate students for participation in in-house podcasts and social media initiatives. CBSE urges schools to nominate students for participation in in-house podcasts and social media initiatives

The Board in the official statement has urged the schools to nominate students from classes 9 to 12 who are articulate, confident, and interested in participating/ appearing in social media content/ podcasts of CBSE.

As per the official notice, the Board has clarified that the participation is completely voluntary and based on the written consent of the student and their parents/guardians through the school concerned.

The schools that are interested can send the names of their students with their brief profiles within 10 days from the date of issue of the circular. The names can be sent via the Google form that the Board shared on the official press statement.

CBSE proposes to include student voices through short video/audio interactions, testimonials, and conversations that may be used in CBSE’s official social media podcast, content and communication.

Through this initiative, the Board is looking forward to developing in-house educational podcasts and digital content on various academic and counselling matters. These podcasts, already available on public platforms such as YouTube, are designed to provide meaningful guidance, awareness, and support to students, parents, and schools.

CBSE urges schools to strictly follow timelines for direct admissions in 10th, 12th & subject change requests

Meanwhile, the Board has also urged all affiliated schools and stakeholders to strictly adhere to the prescribed timelines and guidelines issued by the Board with regard to direct admissions in Classes 10 and 12, and requests for change of subjects.