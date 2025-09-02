The new Canada? Why Indian students are now looking to Australia for higher education

With Australia set to increase its international student cap by 9% in 2026, creating nearly 25,000 additional seats, the country is fast emerging as a preferred destination for Indian students. In this exclusive conversation with HT Digital, Sachin Jain, Country Manager at ETS India & South Asia, discusses the latest policy reforms, post-study work opportunities, affordability, and why Australia continues to attract a growing number of Indian students. With rising tuition and living costs in the US, UK, and Canada, Australia presents a cost-effective alternative without compromising quality. says Sachin Jain, Country Manager at ETS India & South Asia. (Unsplash)

The US, UK, and Canada have traditionally been the top choices for Indian students. Why should Australia now be seen as a strong and competitive alternative?

More than 100,000 Indian students enrolled in Australian universities in both 2023 and 2024, making India the second-largest source of international students. Australia has always been a multicultural country — 31% of its 27 million population is born overseas, and nearly 900,000 Indians already live and work there.

What attracts Indian students to Australia includes:

A world-class education system, with nine Australian universities ranked in the QS Top 100 (2025)

Robust post-study work rights with extended durations under the Australia-India Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement (ECTA)

The opportunity to work up to 24 hours/week during study and unlimited hours during breaks

A structured skilled migration system where graduates in high-demand fields like nursing, engineering, and IT can earn additional PR points by working in regional Australia.

Australia plans to increase its international student cap by 9% in 2026, creating nearly 25,000 additional seats. How significant is this for Indian students?

In 2026, the Australian government will raise its international student cap by 9%, creating nearly 25,000 additional seats. Of these, about 80% will go to higher education, showing Australia’s commitment to welcoming international talent.

For Indian students, this is a big opportunity. It not only increases the number of places available but also reflects Australia’s focus on making its higher education system more accessible. I advise students to choose courses aligned with Australia’s skilled occupation list, as this improves post-study work and permanent residency prospects.

With the US, UK, and Canada tightening visas, raising costs, and limiting work opportunities, how is Australia positioning itself as a more student-friendly destination?

Australia has been proactive in introducing student-focused policies, including:

Grading universities based on student outcomes and visa rejection rates

Providing liberal part-time work options to help students manage living costs

Offering structured post-study work visas with clear pathways to skilled migration

Establishing the National Student Ombudsman (effective February 2025) to protect international student welfare

These measures balance growth with quality and safety, making Australia one of the most welcoming destinations for Indian students.

For Indian students, factors like quality education, clear post-study pathways, and a supportive ecosystem are key. How do you see these shaping student choices in the coming years?

Australia’s value proposition has become increasingly compelling due to its education quality, policy clarity, and institutional support. Under ECTA, Australia offers extended Temporary Graduate Visas (Subclass 485):

Up to 3 years for bachelor’s and master’s graduates

Up to 4 years for PhD holders

As of February 2025, there were 214,714 Temporary Graduate Visa holders in Australia, and India accounts for the largest share. This shows a strong demand for post-study work opportunities among Indian graduates.

According to the JSA Labour Market Report (July 2025), sectors like IT, healthcare, and engineering are seeing high demand for skilled workers. This trend will likely drive more Indian students towards Australia in the next few years.

Gen Z students focus on affordability, safety, and career opportunities. How does Australia compare with the US, UK, and Canada on these factors?

Australia offers a better balance of affordability, safety, and career prospects than many traditional destinations. With rising tuition and living costs in the US, UK, and Canada, Australia presents a cost-effective alternative without compromising quality.

According to the Navitas Agent Perception Survey (May 2024):

81% of agents rated Australia as safe and stable

61% said it is becoming more open and welcoming

Australia has also strengthened student protection measures, including the creation of the National Student Ombudsman to safeguard rights and resolve grievances.

Cost is a major deciding factor for Indian families. How do tuition fees and living expenses in Australia compare with the US, UK, and Canada?

Cost is critical when choosing a destination. On average:

Australia: Tuition ranges from AUD 25,000 to AUD 50,000 per year; living costs average AUD 2,000–2,500 per month.

US & UK: Tuition often exceeds AUD 75,000 annually, with higher living expenses.

Canada: Tuition is somewhat lower, but pathways to work and permanent residency have become more competitive.

Australia offers affordable tuition, manageable living costs, and excellent post-study work options, making it a strong value proposition for Indian students.

Looking beyond 2026, how do you see global student mobility evolving, and where does Australia fit in for Indian students?

Global student mobility is changing fast. Countries like Germany and Ireland are becoming popular due to affordability and work-friendly policies, but Australia remains among the Top 5 study destinations globally.

Australia hosted 816,000 international students in 2025, including 139,000 Indians. With high-ranking universities, extended work rights, and strong migration pathways, Australia is well-positioned to remain a preferred choice for Indian students seeking global opportunities.

Some experts call Australia the “new Canada” for Indian students. Do you agree with this comparison?

Australia and Canada have long been part of the Big Four study destinations. Both are attractive because of their affordability, work opportunities, and clear migration pathways.

However, there are differences:

Cost: Canada generally has lower tuition (CAD 15,000–30,000) and slightly lower living expenses. In Australia, tuition can go up to AUD 45,000, especially in Sydney and Melbourne.

Post-study work: Canada offers up to 3 years via its Post-Graduation Work Permit. Australia’s Temporary Graduate Visa allows 2–4 years, depending on the qualification.

Migration pathways: Australia’s immigration policies are currently more aligned with its Core Skills Occupation List (CSOL), so course selection is critical.

If you had to summarise in one line why an Indian student should choose Australia today, what would you say?

“Australia offers a rare combination of world-class education, affordability, and clear pathways to permanent residency, making it one of the most attractive destinations for Indian students today.”

Finally, what advice would you give to Indian students and parents considering Australia as a study destination?

Australia offers nine universities in the QS Global Top 100 (2025), a wide choice of programs, and extended post-study work rights. The government is actively working on student housing, work rights, and safety measures, which are critical for Indian families.

My advice:

Focus on recognised universities and in-demand courses

Align your study plans with skill shortages to boost employability

Stay informed on visa and migration policies

Seek professional counselling before applying

“Australia provides a well-rounded mix of quality education, affordability, safety, and excellent career opportunities.”